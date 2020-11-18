Liverpool vs Leicester: VAR official switched as David Coote taken off duty

David Coote will not be the video assistant referee for Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and leaders Leicester.
Coote was the VAR on duty for the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last month in which Jordan Pickford escaped a red card for his challenge on Virgil van Dijk, a tackle which left the Liverpool captain needing surgery on a knee injury and has left him sidelined for a lengthy period of time.
Andre Marriner has replaced Coote as the VAR at Anfield, where third place plays first place live on Sky Sports Premier League at 7:15pm on Sunday.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Coote will referee Manchester United's game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night at Old Trafford.
Liverpool contacted the Premier League to question the failure to scrutinise Pickford's challenge on van Dijk and take appropriate action in the game in October.
Trending
- VAR official switched for Liverpool vs Leicester
- 'Wilder wants it now? He'll dance to my tune!'
- NBA 2020 Draft Guide: Who are the top prospects?
- Nations League: What's at stake in final games?
- Download Instructions
- Jamal Musiala: England's next big prospect?
- Salah returns another positive Covid-19 test
- 'A historic debacle': Germany reacts to Spain battering
- Arsenal goalkeeper wanted by England, Nigeria, Uganda
- Brady hits the post as Republic remain goalless LIVE!
The Football Association confirmed Pickford would face no retrospective action as the incident was seen by the match officials at the time.
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
Van Dijk has since undergone surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament damage he sustained as a result of the challenge.