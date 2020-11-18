Liverpool vs Leicester: VAR official switched as David Coote taken off duty

David Coote will not be the video assistant referee for Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and leaders Leicester.

Coote was the VAR on duty for the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last month in which Jordan Pickford escaped a red card for his challenge on Virgil van Dijk, a tackle which left the Liverpool captain needing surgery on a knee injury and has left him sidelined for a lengthy period of time.

Liverpool

Leicester City Sunday 22nd November 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

Andre Marriner has replaced Coote as the VAR at Anfield, where third place plays first place live on Sky Sports Premier League at 7:15pm on Sunday.

Coote will referee Manchester United's game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night at Old Trafford.

Liverpool contacted the Premier League to question the failure to scrutinise Pickford's challenge on van Dijk and take appropriate action in the game in October.

The Football Association confirmed Pickford would face no retrospective action as the incident was seen by the match officials at the time.

Van Dijk has since undergone surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament damage he sustained as a result of the challenge.