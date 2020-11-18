Liverpool vs Leicester: VAR official switched as David Coote taken off duty

VAR from Liverpool v Everton derby last month taken off duty for Liverpool v Leicester game in Premier League on Sunday; Premier League leaders visit third-placed champions live on Sky Sports at 7.15pm

Wednesday 18 November 2020 20:06, UK

David Coote
Image: David Coote was the VAR when Jordan Pickford's challenge in the Merseyside derby left Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk requiring surgery on a knee injury

David Coote will not be the video assistant referee for Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and leaders Leicester.

Coote was the VAR on duty for the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last month in which Jordan Pickford escaped a red card for his challenge on Virgil van Dijk, a tackle which left the Liverpool captain needing surgery on a knee injury and has left him sidelined for a lengthy period of time.

Liverpool
Leicester City

Sunday 22nd November 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

Andre Marriner has replaced Coote as the VAR at Anfield, where third place plays first place live on Sky Sports Premier League at 7:15pm on Sunday.

Coote will referee Manchester United's game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night at Old Trafford.

Virgil van Dijk injury 3 2:57
Dermot Gallagher felt Jordan Pickford should have been sent off for his challenge on Virgil van Dijk regardless of the offside

Liverpool contacted the Premier League to question the failure to scrutinise Pickford's challenge on van Dijk and take appropriate action in the game in October.

The Football Association confirmed Pickford would face no retrospective action as the incident was seen by the match officials at the time.

Van Dijk has since undergone surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament damage he sustained as a result of the challenge.

