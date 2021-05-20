Wolves vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

Wolves have no new injury concerns ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo's final game in charge of the club against Manchester United this Sunday.

Nuno, who Wolves announced would be leaving by mutual consent after four years at the helm, will be without Raul Jimenez, with the Mexican set to target a playing comeback from the start of next season after a fractured skull.

Daniel Podence had groin surgery on Monday and it is hoped the winger will be fit for the start of next season, while Pedro Neto (knee) and full-back Jonny (knee) also remain on the sidelines.

Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial remain sidelined for the Premier League season finale at Molineux.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Maguire (ankle) to miss the Europa League final on Wednesday, with Martial (knee) also looking touch and go for the Gdansk clash against Villarreal.

Scott McTominay and Fred have overcome issues sustained in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Fulham, while Daniel James is available as Solskjaer plans to make a "few changes" with second place secure.

Manchester United have already qualified for the Champions League by virtue of their league position; they were confirmed as runners-up following Leicester's defeat at Chelsea.

They could have, in any case, qualified for the Champions League via the Europa League - United are in the final against Villarreal on May 26.

How to follow

With a Europa League final on the horizon, the price around an away win here has taken a big walk in the market with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to manage his squad accordingly. But perhaps what the money has failed to realise is that United's second string should be able to beat this current Wolves team without Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence.

It's a Wolves attack that has not scored in its last two matches and one that has registered an average expected goals figure of just 0.74 per 90 minutes in their last five matches. It's the lowest figure in that period in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will just want to see the back of this campaign and an away win with a clean sheet looks a smart play.

CORRECT SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Manchester United to win to nil (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out..

Opta stats

Wolves have alternated between winning (3) and not winning (D1 L2) in their six Premier League home games against Manchester United, with the last such meeting ending 1-1.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last seven Premier League meetings with Wolves (W3 D3), going down 2-1 at Molineux in April 2019.

If Manchester United avoid defeat, they will become just the fourth side to remain unbeaten away from home across an entire English top-flight campaign, after Preston (1888-89), Arsenal (2001-02) and Arsenal again (2003-04).

After winning four in a row between 2013-14 and 2016-17, Wolves have lost their last three games on the final day of a league season. However, all four of those wins were at home, while all three defeats came on the road.

Manchester United have lost their final league game in just one of their last 13 campaigns (W9 D3), going down 2-0 against Cardiff in 2018-19. When finishing their Premier League campaign away from home, the Red Devils are unbeaten in 10 games (W7 D3), since losing 1-3 at Spurs in 2000-01.

Wolves' shot conversion rate is just 7.8% this season (35 goals from 449 shots), with only relegated sides Sheffield United (6.1) and Fulham (6.3) having a lower conversion rate this term.

No Premier League side has had more shots on target than Manchester United this season (209, level with Liverpool). The Red Devils haven't finished a league campaign as the side with the most attempts on target since 2007-08 (260).

With Raul Jiménez in the team this season (up to the end of November), Wolves had won 50% of their Premier League games (5/10). Since his injury, Wolves have won just 26% of their league games (7/27).

With 18 goals and 12 assists this season, Bruno Fernandes has become just the fifth player to register 30+ goal involvements in a single Premier League campaign for Manchester United, after Eric Cantona in 1993-94 (30), Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08 (37), Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (31) and Robin van Persie in 2012-13 (35).

Marcus Rashford's next goal will be his 100th in all competitions in his senior career (88 for Manchester United, 11 for England). Rashford has scored in two of his three starts against Wolves for the Red Devils.

