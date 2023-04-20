Premier League 2022/23: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal and Manchester City vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports in May

Sky Sports has added a further five season-defining Premier League games to be shown live in May, including leaders Arsenal's trip to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest and title-chasing Manchester City's home game against Chelsea.

Arsenal and Man City are separated by just four points at the top of the Premier League as the title race enters its climax.

Both sides will play in front of the Sky Sports cameras on four occasions during May, with the Premier League's final day selections yet to be announced.

Arsenal's visit to Nottingham Forest - their penultimate game of the season - will be the live Saturday Night Football on May 20 (kick-off 5.30pm), while Man City host Chelsea the following day on May 21 on Super Sunday (kick-off 4pm).

The race for the Champions League is also tense with fourth-placed Newcastle, who are just three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, now featuring three times in May.

Their home fixture against fellow top-four rivals Brighton, which is their game in hand on Spurs, will be shown live on Thursday, May 18 (kick-off 7.30pm), while their home game against strugglers Leicester is the Monday Night Football on May 22 (kick-off 8pm).

There is plenty at stake at the bottom too, with only four points separating 18th-placed Forest and 15th-placed West Ham, whose home fixture against fellow relegation rivals Leeds will be shown on Super Sunday on May 21 (kick-off 1.30pm).

Friday April 21

Arsenal vs Southampton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday April 23

Newcastle vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday April 30

Fulham vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Monday May 1

Leicester vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Tuesday May 2

Arsenal vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Wednesday May 3

Man City vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Thursday May 4

Brighton vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Friday May 5

Arsenal vs Leicester - Women's Super League, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday May 6

Liverpool vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday May 7

Man City vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Monday May 8

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Thursday May 18

Newcastle vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday May 20

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday May 21

West Ham vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Man City vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 4pm, live on Sky Sports

Monday May 22

Newcastle vs Leicester - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

The final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season will be Sunday, May 28, with the FA Cup final taking place the following weekend on Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.