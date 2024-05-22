Premier League pre-season friendlies, fixtures, results 2024: Summer tours, training in USA, Asia, Australia and more

Premier League clubs are already making plans for the 2024/25 season by arranging pre-season friendlies across the globe.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool will renew rivalries in the USA this summer, while Tottenham face Bayern Munich twice in the space of a week.

Keep track below of all the friendly fixtures and results. This page will be updated as more clubs announce pre-season dates and confirm kick-off times.

Image: Man Utd and Arsenal will meet in the USA this summer

Which Premier League sides are going to the USA in summer 2024?

Several Premier League heavyweights are heading to the States.

Arsenal will play Manchester United and Liverpool in Los Angeles and Philadelphia respectively in July, while Chelsea will take on Manchester City in Columbus and have also lined up friendlies against Wrexham and Real Madrid.

Image: Wrexham have just been promoted to League One

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham are also heading to the US for warm-up games.

Premier League pre-season friendlies - confirmed dates so far

Arsenal

July 27: Arsenal vs Man Utd - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (kick-off 1am July 28 UK time)

July 31: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, kick-off 7pm local time (12.30am August 1 UK time)

Aston Villa

July 17: Walsall - Bescot Stadium, kick-off 7.30pm

July 27: Aston Villa vs Columbus Crew - Lower.com Field, Ohio, kick-off 8pm local time (1am July 28 UK time)

July 31: Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig - Red Bull Arena, New Jersey, kick-off 8pm local time (1am August 1 UK time)

August 3: Aston Villa vs Club America - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 4.30pm local time (10.30pm UK time)

August 10: Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, kick-off 4pm UK time

Chelsea

July 24: Chelsea vs Wrexham - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

July 27: Chelsea vs Celtic - Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana

July 31: Chelsea vs Club America - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

August 3: Chelsea vs Man City - Ohio Stadium, Columbus

August 6: Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Crystal Palace

July 31: Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland, kick-off 8pm local time (1am August 1 UK time)

August 3: Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Raymond James Stadium, Florida, kick-off 7pm local time (12am August 4 UK time)

Ipswich

July 27: Ipswich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf - Portman Road, 3pm

Liverpool

July 27: Liverpool vs Real Betis - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, kick-off 12.30am UK time

July 31: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, kick-off 7pm local time (12.30am August 1 UK time)

August 3: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am August 4 UK time

Man City

July 23: Man City vs Celtic - Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

July 27: Man City vs AC Milan - Yankee Stadium, New York

July 30: Man City vs Barcelona - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

August 3: Man City vs Chelsea - Ohio Stadium, Columbus

Man Utd

July 15: Man Utd vs Rosenborg - Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim, kick-off 5pm UK time

July 20: Man Utd vs Rangers - Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh - kick-off 4pm

July 27: Man Utd vs Arsenal - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, kick-off 1am July 28 UK time

July 31: Man Utd vs Real Betis - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, kick-off 5am August 1 UK time

August 3: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am August 4 UK time

Newcastle

May 22: Newcastle vs Tottenham - MCG, Melbourne, kick-off 7.45pm local time (10.45am UK time)

May 24: A-League All Stars vs Newcastle - MCG, Melbourne, kick-off 8.45am UK time

July 31: Newcastle vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, kick-off 7.30pm local time (11.30am UK time)

August 3: Newcastle vs Yokohama F. Marinos - National Stadium, Tokyo, kick-off 7pm local time (1pm UK time)

Tottenham

May 22: Tottenham vs Newcastle - MCG, Melbourne, kick-off 7.45pm local time (10.45am UK time)

July 27: Tottenham vs Vissel Kobe - National Stadium, Tokyo

August 3: Tottenham vs Bayern Munich - Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea

August 10: Tottenham vs Bayern Munich - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, kick-off 5.30pm

West Ham

July 27: West Ham vs Wolves - EverBank Stadium, Florida, kick-off 7pm local time (12am July 28 UK time)

August 3: West Ham vs Crystal Palace - Raymond James Stadium, Florida, kick-off 7pm local time (12am August 4 UK time)

Wolves

July 27: Wolves vs West Ham - EverBank Stadium, Florida, kick-off 7pm local time (12am July 28 UK time)

July 31: Wolves vs Crystal Palace - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland, kick-off 8pm local time (1am August 1 UK time)

When does the 2024/25 Premier League season start?

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on the weekend on August 17/18.

When are the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League fixtures - all 380 of them - will be released at 9am on Tuesday June 18.

Last year, Sky Sports confirmed its opening weekend picks for live coverage at the same time.

Dates and kick-off times for all Premier League fixtures are subject to change.

Live Premier League on Sky Sports in 2024/25

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.

Sky Sports+ - more sport, launching in August!

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.