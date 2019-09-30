Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be given time at Manchester United, says Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay insists the rebuilding process at Old Trafford will take time

Scott McTominay says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be given time by Manchester United's board in order to succeed, with the midfielder admitting the club are undergoing a "transitional" phase.

Following their loss to West Ham, former United players Roy Keane and Gary Neville, as well as Jose Mourinho, hit out at Solskjaer and United's players for the club's form at the start of the season.

United currently occupy 11th place in the Premier League after two wins, two draws and two defeats at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign.

"It takes time for a new manager coming in," McTominay told the Daily Mirror. "It's not all of a sudden just going to click straight into place.

"Once Sir Alex left, it was going to take time for the club to find the right manager, and I do believe that we have the right manager now in Ole."

McTominay has featured six times for United so far this season

United overcame a massive scare against Rochdale last week in the Carabao Cup third round, winning a penalty shootout 5-3 after being held to a draw in normal time.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports prior to United's clash with Arsenal, Solskjaer stated he is building a new culture at Old Trafford, claiming that solving the club's problems was never going to be a "quick-fix".

McTominay, 22, has become a regular in the first team under Solskjaer's tenure and signed a contract extension at the club in January this year, until June 2023.

The Scotland international insists that United need to rally behind their manager during their period of inconsistent results, in order for the club to make progress.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not panic buy in the January transfer window amid increasing pressure at Old Trafford

"You see different eras in football teams - everybody goes through transitional stages and we're going through one right now," McTominay added.

"In this day and age, clubs are just willing to sack a manager, without really thinking about the consequences for how that team is going to go forward in the next five or six years.

"Ole definitely has a plan for the short term and long term, and when you've got a guy like that, it's important you stick by him."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will think about starting Mason Greenwood against Arsenal on Monday

Solskjaer has revealed that Mason Greenwood could be set to start United's game with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford (groin) and Anthony Martial (thigh) are out, Paul Pogba (ankle) is a doubt, while Luke Shaw (hamstring) could return.

