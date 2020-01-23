Manchester United loan offer for Matias Vecino rejected by Inter Milan

Matias Vecino is wanted by Manchester United

Inter Milan have rejected a loan offer from Manchester United for midfielder Matias Vecino, according to Sky in Italy.

The two sides could not agree on the conditions of the deal for the Uruguay international, capped 41 times by his country.

Vecino has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season, contributing two goals and one assist.

The 28-year-old central midfielder could act as a short-term replacement for both Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba while they endure time on the sidelines through injury.

Inter are now in discussions over a possible exchange deal which would see Vecino sign for Napoli and Brazilian midfielder Allan head in the opposite direction and join Antonio Conte's side.

