Erik ten Hag admits Anthony Martial concerns and reiterates desire to bring in attacking cover for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he needs to bring in attacking cover for Marcus Rashford with Anthony Martial struggling to manage the load.

Martial had an disrupted pre-season, and has been unable to complete 90 minutes this term as a result of an injury-interrupted campaign.

But the Frenchman has scored twice and featured in United's last seven matches. United have won six of those matches, in large part due to Rashford's blistering run of form which has seen the England international rack up five goals and three assists in his last five games.

United are in the market for a forward in January and are exploring the possibility of the loan signing of Burnley's Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan at Besiktas.

Asked ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup visit of Charlton if the team is currently too reliant on Rashford, Ten Hag said: "There is a reason [Anthony Martial has been substituted in his last seven games]. It is because he cannot manage the load. This is why we are looking for another striker.

"It is not about us not relying on him. His physical load is not, at this moment, so high that he can play every third day a game of 90 minutes. So I have to manage that together with him.

"We are on a thin line at the moment because the qualities of Anthony Martial are so important right now to our game. His movements, his ball security, the pressing, let's not forget that. We need that profile to be a threat.

"Also, Marcus Rashford benefits from that. So I am not concerned that only Marcus is scoring goals, because I am convinced the other players [can score too].

"Not only Anthony Martial, but Antony scored [in the 3-1 FA Cup win against Everton]. Bruno Fernandes is also very capable of scoring, Christian Eriksen will create and is also capable of scoring goals. So we have more players who can score goals."

Rashford has become the focal point of United's team, despite being dropped from the starting line-up for United's game at Wolves on New Year's Eve after oversleeping and missing a team meeting.

The England forward came off the bench to score the winner in the 1-0 win at Molineux, and Ten Hag says he is unsurprised by Rashford's response to his indiscretion.

"Maybe it was a risk [to drop Rashford] but if you want to develop something, if you want to create a winning attitude, a winning culture, you have to go this way, in my opinion," he said.

"If you allow them to be ill-disciplined, if they don't match the standards, values and rules that we set together as a team - staff and players - it will come back [on you] and blow up in your face on the pitch.

"Because then, on the pitch, they will not act with the discipline that is necessary to win games at the top level of football.

Ten Hag added: "If it is the right person, the right human being, the right character, they will react like this.

"In relation to Marcus, I was quite convinced because I have known him now for seven or eight months. I expected this reaction he showed."

Lisandro Martinez, meanwhile, has echoed the view of his Manchester United team-mate Casemiro by saying Rashford can become one of the world's best players.

Casemiro recently described the 25-year-old as a "spectacular" player who could become one of the top five in the world, and World Cup-winner Martinez has told Sky Sports News he shares the Brazilian's opinion.

"For me, Rashy is an incredible player," Martinez said. "He can be anything he wants to be, it all depends on him.

"I see him around the place and he's such a professional. I know how much he gives every day in the training sessions, and I like to think that I'm always there to help him and speak with him if he needs any advice.

"I totally agree totally with Casemiro. He's a key player for us and he's the sort of player who can turn a game in an instant.

"But it's not just about his individual aspects, it's his work-rate as well. He's got that team ethic and team spirit about him.

"He realises the importance of the team and his work rate for the team is very, very important as well.

"He's got a great attitude and I think he's going to be one of the best players in the world."

