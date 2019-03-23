Eden Hazard denies that he has a agreed a five-year deal to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid
Last Updated: 23/03/19 9:37pm
Chelsea's Eden Hazard has denied reports that he has agreed a lucrative five-year deal with Spanish club Real Madrid.
Hazard's Chelsea deal comes to an end after next season and reports emerged this week stating that he had agreed to join Real - after speaking directly to their head coach Zinedine Zidane.
Hazard is currently on international duty with Belgium and, when asked about the Real link on Saturday, he smiled and said: "There's nothing in the reports.
"I'm only focused on tomorrow's game against Cyprus.
"That's all I'm thinking about."
Sky Sports News understands that Chelsea rejected a bid of around £60m for Hazard earlier this month.
The Belgian has turned down offers of a new deal at Chelsea so far - but with the spectre of a transfer ban hanging over the London club, they may be reluctant to sell their prize asset.
If they are unable to sign Hazard, Real are planning a move for West Ham's Felipe Anderson.
Hazard was in good form for Belgium on Thursday night, scoring twice as they began their Euro 2020 qualifiers with a 3-1 defeat of Russia.