Eden Hazard denies that he has a agreed a five-year deal to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid

0:13 Eden Hazard laughed off the suggestion he has agreed to join Real Madrid. Eden Hazard laughed off the suggestion he has agreed to join Real Madrid.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has denied reports that he has agreed a lucrative five-year deal with Spanish club Real Madrid.

Hazard's Chelsea deal comes to an end after next season and reports emerged this week stating that he had agreed to join Real - after speaking directly to their head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Hazard is currently on international duty with Belgium and, when asked about the Real link on Saturday, he smiled and said: "There's nothing in the reports.

"I'm only focused on tomorrow's game against Cyprus.

"That's all I'm thinking about."

Eden Hazard was in fine form in Brussels on Thursday night

Sky Sports News understands that Chelsea rejected a bid of around £60m for Hazard earlier this month.

The Belgian has turned down offers of a new deal at Chelsea so far - but with the spectre of a transfer ban hanging over the London club, they may be reluctant to sell their prize asset.

If they are unable to sign Hazard, Real are planning a move for West Ham's Felipe Anderson.

Hazard was in good form for Belgium on Thursday night, scoring twice as they began their Euro 2020 qualifiers with a 3-1 defeat of Russia.