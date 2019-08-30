Bobby Duncan: Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are 'sensitive' with youngsters

1:11 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp discusses Bobby Duncan's situation Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp discusses Bobby Duncan's situation

Liverpool "care about Bobby Duncan" and are "sensitive" with their youngsters, insists manager Jurgen Klopp - despite the player's agent accusing the club of "bullying and mentally destroying" his client.

Duncan's agent, Saif Rubie, claimed Liverpool were keeping the 18-year-old forward against his will and said he missed Monday's U23 game against Southampton due to "deep mental issues with all the stress" from the club.

Liverpool said they were disappointed by Rubie's "unfounded allegations".

Asked about the situation ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley, live on Sky Sports, Klopp said: "It's difficult to speak about the situation because I'm not a native speaker.

"But one thing I can say is Bobby is one of our young players that we really care about. That's all I can say. Not only with young players, but with all players, contracts can be a problem. It's a normal thing.

"With young players we are especially sensitive. We have to do the right things, all the different parties and then everything will be fine."

Pressed on how he felt to hear the accusations against Liverpool's handling of young players, he added: "A general thing, nothing to do with Bobby Duncan, is the young players have all the benefits.

"The big problem they could have is they lose patience. If you're not Messi with 17 years and ready to play for Barcelona, you have to take it step by step. It's really about patience. That's how it is.

"Being ready for things, making the right steps doing what the coaches tell you to do."

Liverpool, currently on a 12-game winning streak in the Premier League, head to Burnley on Saturday, where last season Klopp and Sean Dyche shared a heated exchange at the final whistle.

"Everybody wrote about me and Sean Dyche not being best of friends after last game, but we are proper competitors and we don't hide our emotions. But it was completely respectful," said Klopp.

"Turf Moor tough place to go. We have been there, hot, wind and rain and it is always difficult.

"Tough place. They do an incredible job, that is how it is. Last time was intense. We had discussions with Sean Dyche and we are both proper competitors. But it's respectful"