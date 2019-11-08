Genk fan banned and faces prison for assaulting four police offers during Liverpool match

A Genk fan has been given a suspended prison sentence and three-year football banning order for assaulting four police officers during the Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Belgian Tom Rosius, 36, was arrested during Liverpool's 2-1 victory and appeared before the Community Justice Courts on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to assault.

Rosius was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for two years on top of his ban and was also ordered to pay compensation to the four police officers and a victim surcharge.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated," match commander Gary O'Rourke said.

"Police officers and stewards are there to assist in keeping people safe and ensure that big public events such as football matches can run smoothly.

"Merseyside Police takes a zero tolerance approach when it comes to tackling football violence and we will do everything within our powers to bring the people responsible for behaviour such as this to justice."

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police insist a "comprehensive and appropriate" operation is in place for Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier Legaue clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, live on Sky Sports.

City are reported to have contacted their opponents about the arrival of the team coach at Anfield after a social media post urged supporters to greet the teams with "pyros and pints".

In their Champions League quarter-final in April 2018 City's coach was substantially damaged by items thrown at it on its approach to the ground, although their visit last season passed off without incident.

Jurgen Klopp called on Liverpool fans to ensure there is no repeat of the scenes in 2018.

"It's senseless and if someone at Man City is concerned, it's our fault - it was one of us and we're all responsible and we all have to make sure this doesn't happen again," Klopp said.

"We have never had a similar situation since, which is positive, and it's an important part of coming to Anfield but you can't overstep the line.

"Everyone has to feel the responsibility to make sure it doesn't happen again."

