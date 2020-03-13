Jurgen Klopp's message to sports fans after coronavirus postponements

Jurgen Klopp stressed the need for expert advice on coronavirus to be followed

Jurgen Klopp has issued a message to Liverpool - and sports - fans underlining his belief that it is right to postpone events due to coronavirus.

Klopp has consistently played down his own importance in the issue, instead urging people to focus on the words of medical experts rather than his own.

That theme remains in his latest message, delivered after almost all top-level sport was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with Premier League fixtures suspended until April 4 and Liverpool's own Melwood training ground also closed until that time.

"I don't think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that," he wrote.

"First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

"I've said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren't important at all.

"Of course, we don't want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don't want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy - just one - we do it no questions asked.

2:53 Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the reasons behind the decision to suspend all domestic professional football in England until at least April 3 Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the reasons behind the decision to suspend all domestic professional football in England until at least April 3

"If it's a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it's no contest. Really, it isn't.

"Today's decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

"None of us know in this moment what the final outcome will be, but as a team we have to have belief that the authorities make decisions based on sound judgement and morality.

0:43 Sky Sports's guide to spotting the symptoms of coronavirus and helping to stop the spread of the pandemic Sky Sports's guide to spotting the symptoms of coronavirus and helping to stop the spread of the pandemic

"Yes, I am the manager of this team and club and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch. But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing anxiety and uncertainty, it would be entirely wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves and each other.

"The message from the team to our supporters is only about your wellbeing. Put your health first. Don't take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.

"Please look after yourselves and look out for each other."

Coronavirus - key sporting developments

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Sky Sports News will broadcast three special programmes on Friday at 5pm, 6pm and 10pm (UK time) - Coronavirus In Sport.