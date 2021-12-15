Roberto Firmino: Liverpool striker in contention to return from injury against Newcastle

Roberto Firmino is in contention to return to the Liverpool line-up for Thursday's visit of Newcastle, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Firmino has missed Liverpool's last eight matches after suffering a serious hamstring injury in the 2-0 Champions League group win against Atletico Madrid at the beginning of last month.

Klopp also said Curtis Jones is also closing in on a return after sustaining an eye injury, as Liverpool prepare to play five matches in a 13-day period.

"Bobby trained completely normally yesterday so I would say he is in contention," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Newcastle.

"Curtis had his first session, a partial session with the team so he is not far off.

"But, timing-wise, it couldn't be better to be honest. It's a busy period we need a full squad and getting two players back of this calibre is obviously good news."

There were a record 42 positive Covid cases among Premier League clubs last week, resulting in some matches being postponed. The Liverpool manager said his team have managed to cope well with the situation, insisting it remains important to support all of the safety protocols in place.

"Yesterday we were all negative and we hope that is the case for today," Klopp added

"The whole vaccination thing is a massive question of loyalty, solidarity and togetherness. We have a chance to help not only ourselves but other people as well. It is important to support the measures.

"The vaccination status of the team is quite good. Hopefully, we can do it with the whole team. I (arrive) earlier on the training ground than most of the players and am tested before the players arrive. When it's negative, we are allowed to enter. We are like the whole world, concerned about it and we do what we can."

Klopp also confirmed he has no intention of sending defender Joe Gomez or any of his other players out on loan in January for game time.

Gomez is yet to start a Premier League game this season after a knee tendon problem cut short his campaign last term, with a calf niggle restricting his availability amid competition for places in Liverpool's backline.

"It's not been the best year for Joe with the injury and then coming back and getting another injury but that's how it can go," Klopp added.

"We didn't rush his recovery and rehab from the tendon injury but as always when you start playing and training you need [time] and then when you have three or four fit centre-halves, it's not so easy to get game-time immediately. And then sometimes when you do play, your body's not ready for it.

"We are patient and I think Joe is now patient as well. That's the situation and I don't have any plans to give anyone on loan in the winter.

"I will not be the driving force, I will put it like this, nobody has come to me and asked me to go somewhere else. Joe is only back a week or so but he still needs time to train to get to where he was before."

