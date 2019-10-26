David Luiz: Arsenal have to keep believing in philosophy

Arsenal defender David Luiz says every game is one they must target winning

David Luiz insists Arsenal have to keep the faith with their system despite their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Monday Night Football.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra called Arsenal 'weak' and 'babies' after the narrow defeat at Bramall Lane continued the club's shaky away form under head coach Unai Emery.

But Luiz claimed it's too early to be making sweeping judgements about Arsenal's failings so far this season.



"We have to be honest about what went wrong, but we also have to be calm," the 32-year-old told Soccer Saturday.

"It's only our second defeat this season. We are doing many things well.

"We have to keep believing in our philosophy, we have to keep believing in our team, which is the best way for us to improve.

"Football is about the end, not the beginning, so let's see how we finish at the end of the season in May."

The Gunners - who are currently fifth in the Premier League - missed out on the opportunity to go third in the Premier League table with defeat at Sheffield United.

Emery's side, who beat Vitoria Guimaraes 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday, host Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday, a side whose victory at the Emirates damaged Arsenal's hopes of Champions League qualification last season.

Luiz, who signed from Chelsea for £8m this summer, admitted every game is one they have to win if they want to aim for glory.

"We have to win, we always have to win," Luiz added.

"If you want to achieve big goals, you have to think about winning, winning, winning. It'll be tough against Crystal Palace but we want the three points.

"I want to win titles with Arsenal, that's why I'm here."

