William Saliba: Arsenal centre-back on why Aston Villa win was pivotal ahead of Leicester game

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba posted four words on social media under a photo of the Gunners celebrating at Villa Park last Saturday: "This team is different." In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News reporter Gail Davis, the France international explains why...

Saliba has been a revelation since he finally became a first-team regular alongside Gabriel this season - helping to steer the Gunners into an ongoing title tussle with reigning champions Manchester City.

How special is this Arsenal side? We won't know for another few months, but the significance of the 4-2 win against Aston Villa to reclaim the Premier League summit - having twice come back from two goals down after a run of three games without a win - could be a defining result.

"We didn't start well, it was a bad first half," says Saliba. "When we got into the dressing room, the boss gave us some good advice. We knew we could come back. We have a good mentality and we never give up and we trust each other and that's why I said this team is different."

A few weeks earlier, Arsenal had an eight-point lead over City. Familiar questions were cast after their title rivals closed that gap to leapfrog Mikel Arteta's side in a matter of weeks: Could Arsenal regroup and go again? Do they have the mentality? The squad depth? The belief? Was the title race over - despite Arsenal's young squad having one game in hand?

That was the noise surrounding a team that had Champions League qualification in their grasp last term - only for their season to unravel with defeats against Tottenham and Newcastle. "This is different," says Saliba. "We don't watch and listen to things like that - we just focus on what we can do and on what we can [improve].

"We only focus on us, not on what the people say - and I think that's most important." What about the capitulation last term? "I wasn't there, but I followed every game," he adds. "We were so close to playing in the Champions League, it was unfortunate.

"This season, we can see the mentality is so good in the team. We live together, we are all friends and that's why we play well on the pitch."

Timing in sport is everything and those five minutes in stoppage time and the two goals that came via an own goal by former Arsenal stopper Emi Martinez and Gabriel Martinelli have re-galvanised the side.

In his post-match comments, Arteta claimed the team has "more belief than ever [after overcoming] an adverse situation" - despite having played less than 72 hours earlier.

His side must now maintain that renewed momentum against Leicester on Saturday, where a win could take them five points clear of City - for a few hours, at least, with Pep Guardiola's side not kicking off until later in the day.

"We are focused, we still have 15 games left. We know it will go quickly, we are already almost in March, so only three months. We just go game by game, but we all have the same objective in our heads: to win, and we just focus."

A winners' medal come May would be some way to seal his first year in the Premier League. Saliba was signed by Unai Emery in 2019 from Saint-Etienne for a reported £27m, but was loaned back to the Ligue 1 club before spells with Nice and Marseille.

Three years after signing for the club, and after much clamour from fans, he finally made his competitive debut for Arsenal at the start of this campaign and has formed a formidable partnership alongside Gabriel in the heart of the defence

His form earned him a call-up to the World Cup with France, but he only played 27 minutes. By his own admission and high standards, he has not quite hit the levels he set himself earlier in the season.

In recent weeks, Saliba struggled against Ivan Toney - he lost all 10 aerial duels contested with the Brentford striker in that game - and appeared rattled at times by the phenomenon that is Erling Harland - but he knows exactly what to do.

"I went to the World Cup, I didn't play, but it's okay - I still smile. It was my first experience. I am young and to be in this France squad is so hard, so I was happy. It makes me hungry to be in the next tournament.

"We lost that final, unfortunately, but we will be back. Then I came back and I have this little period where I didn't play my best. I know I have to work, to get back [to my levels]. I know when I play [well] and when I play [poorly]. We are lucky here, I have the coaches to help me grow. They sit me down and say, 'This one was good, this was bad.. you need to improve here'."

Is Arteta helping the Frenchman, and have there been difficult conversations between the pair? "When you play well, it's good, also, to know when you aren't - he tells you," adds Saliba, with a smile. "He gives you advice every day - to get better."

The 21-year-old has started every league game this season and has only missed 14 minutes across the entire campaign to date. "This is the best league in the world, there is no excuse. If I am bad, I am bad. I don't say, 'Yes, this is my first season in the Premier League'. I will be back to my best soon, but I have to work."

That mindset and drive is, perhaps, why Arteta has such admiration and belief in his young central defender - nothing but perfection will do.

Arsenal have had a week to prepare for the Leicester game and it has given Saliba and his team-mates a chance to regroup before they go again. It is seven games in 23 days for Arsenal now, but there is nothing like a dramatic late winner to change the mood around the place. Arsenal appear ready to meet the challenge ahead.