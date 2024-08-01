Premier League pre-season friendlies, fixtures, results 2024: Summer tours, training in USA, Asia, Australia and more

Premier League clubs are gearing up for the 2024/25 season by arranging pre-season friendlies across the globe.

Keep track below of all the friendly fixtures and results and see the latest pre-season news and goals.

Premier League pre-season friendlies - results and fixtures

All kick-off times UK time

Arsenal

July 20: Arsenal 2-0 Leyton Orient

July 25: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth

July 28: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd

August 1: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

August 7: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 6pm

August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa

July 17: Aston Villa 3-0 Walsall

July 20: Spartak Trnava 0-3 Aston Villa

July 28: Columbus Crew 4-1 Aston Villa

August 1: Aston Villa 0-2 RB Leipzig

August 3: Aston Villa vs Club America - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 10.30pm

August 7: Aston Villa vs Athletic Bilbao - Bescot Stadium, kick-off 7.30pm

August 10: Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, kick-off 4pm

Bournemouth

July 20: Wrexham 1-1 Bournemouth

July 25: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth

August 4: Bournemouth vs Rayo Vallecano - Vitality Stadium, 3pm kick-off

August 10: Bournemouth vs Girona - Vitality Stadium, 7pm kick-off

Brentford

July 20: AFC Wimbledon 2-5 Brentford

July 25: Benfica 1-1 Brentford

July 30: Estrela da Amadora 3-1 Brentford

August 3: Brentford vs Watford - Vicarage Road, kick-off 3pm

August 9: Brentford vs Wolfsburg - Gtech Community Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm

Brighton

July 24: Kashima Antlers 1-5 Brighton

July 28: Tokyo Verdy 2-4 Brighton

August 3: QPR vs Brighton - Loftus Road, kick-off 3pm

August 10: Brighton vs Villarreal, AMEX Stadium, kick-off 3pm

Chelsea

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the pre-season friendly between Chelsea and Wrexham

July 25: Chelsea 2-2 Wrexham

July 27: Chelsea 1-4 Celtic

August 1: Chelsea 3-0 Club America

August 3: Chelsea vs Man City - Ohio Stadium, Columbus, kick-off 10.30pm

August 7: Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, kick-off 12am

August 11: Chelsea vs Inter Milan - Stamford Bridge, kick-off 3pm

Crystal Palace

July 19: Crystal Palace 1-1 Charlton

July 27: Crawley 3-6 Crystal Palace

August 1: Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolves

August 4: Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Raymond James Stadium, Florida, kick-off 12am

August 11: Crystal Palace vs FC Nantes - Selhurst Park, kick-off 3pm

Everton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the pre-season friendly between Salford City and Everton at the Peninsula Stadium

July 19: Sligo Rovers 3-3 Everton

July 27: Salford City 2-1 Everton

July 30: Coventry 3-0 Everton

August 3: Preston vs Everton - Deepdale, kick-off 3pm

August 10: Everton vs Roma - Goodison Park, kick-off 5pm

Fulham

August 2: Benfica vs Fulham - Estadio Algarve, kick-off 8pm

August 10: Hoffenheim vs Fulham - PreZero Arena, Germany, kick-off 4pm

Ipswich

July 20: Ipswich 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

July 27: Ipswich 1-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf

August 2: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Ipswich - ATS Sportpark, kick-off 12.30pm

August 3: Hoffenheim vs Ipswich - Kufstein Arena, kick-off 12.30pm

August 10: Ipswich vs Nice - Portman Road, kick-off 12.30pm

Leicester

July 23: Shrewsbury 1-2 Leicester

July 26: Leicester 0-1 Palermo

August 3: FC Augsburg vs Leicester - Illerstadion, Kempten, kick-off 2.30pm

August 10: Lens vs Leicester - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, kick-off 3pm

Liverpool

July 27: Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis

August 1: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

August 4: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am

August 11: Liverpool vs Sevilla - Anfield, kick-off 3pm

Man City

July 24: Man City 3-4 Celtic

July 27: Man City 2-3 AC Milan

July 31: Man City 2-2 Barcelona

August 3: Man City vs Chelsea - Ohio Stadium, Columbus, kick-off 10.30pm

August 10 - Community Shield: Man City vs Man Utd - Wembley, kick-off 3pm

Man Utd

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Manchester United's 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Rangers

July 15: Rosenborg 1-0 Man Utd

July 20: Rangers 0-2 Man Utd

July 28: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd

August 1: Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis

August 4: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am

August 10 - Community Shield: Man City vs Man Utd - Wembley, kick-off 3pm

Newcastle

May 22: Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham (Newcastle won 5-4 on penalties) - MCG, Melbourne

May 24: A-League All Stars 8-0 Newcastle - MCG, Melbourne

July 27: Hull 0-2 Newcastle

July 31: Newcastle 4-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

August 3: Newcastle vs Yokohama F. Marinos - National Stadium, Tokyo, kick-off 1pm

August 9: Newcastle vs Girona - St James' Park, kick-off 7.30pm

August 10: Newcastle vs Stade Brestois - St James' Park, kick-off 4pm

Nottingham Forest

July 13: Chesterfield 0-3 Nottingham Forest

July 19: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sunderland

July 23: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Millwall - Pinatar Arena, Spain, kick-off 6pm

July 27: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Elche

August 2: Nottingham Forest vs Villarreal - City Graound, kick-off 8pm

August 8: Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest - Karaiskakis Stadium, kick-off 7pm

Southampton

July 19: Eastleigh 1-7 Southampton

July 24: Bordeaux 2-3 Southampton

July 27: Montpellier 1-3 Southampton

July 31: Oxford United 0-2 Southampton

August 3: Millwall vs Southampton - The Den, kick-off 1pm

August 7: Southampton vs Lazio - St Mary's, kick-off 7.30pm

August 10: Southampton vs Getafe - St Mary's. kick-off 2pm

Tottenham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Spurs’ 3-2 pre-season win against Vissel Kobe which saw exciting youngster Mikey Moore produce a standout performance

May 22: Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham (Newcastle won 5-4 on penalties) - MCG, Melbourne

July 17: Hearts 1-5 Tottenham - Tynecastle

July 20: QPR 0-2 Tottenham

July 27: Tottenham 3-2 Vissel Kobe

July 31: Team K League 3-4 Tottenham

August 3: Bayern Munich vs Tottenham - Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea, kick-off 12pm

August 10: Tottenham vs Bayern Munich - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, kick-off 5.30pm

West Ham

July 15: Ferencvaros 2-2 West Ham

July 20: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 West Ham

July 28: Wolves 3-1 West Ham

August 4: Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Raymond James Stadium, Florida, kick-off 12am

August 10: West Ham vs Celta Vigo - London Stadium, kick-off 3pm

Wolves

July 28: Wolves 3-1 West Ham

August 1: Wolves 1-3 Crystal Palace

August 4: Wolves vs RB Leipzig - Chase Stadium, Miami, kick-off 12.30am

August 10: Wolves vs Rayo Vallecano - Molineux, kick-off 3pm

When does the 2024/25 Premier League season start?

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on the weekend on August 17/18.

2024/25 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures - all 380 of them - were released in June and Sky Sports confirmed its opening weekend picks for live coverage at the same time.

Dates and kick-off times for all Premier League fixtures are subject to change.

Live Premier League on Sky Sports in 2024/25

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.

Sky Sports+ - more sport, launching in August!

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.