Premier League pre-season friendlies, fixtures, results 2024: Summer tours, training in USA, Asia, Australia and more

Thursday 1 August 2024 08:15, UK
Premier League clubs are gearing up for the 2024/25 season by arranging pre-season friendlies across the globe.
Keep track below of all the friendly fixtures and results and see the latest pre-season news and goals.
All kick-off times UK time
July 20: Arsenal 2-0 Leyton Orient
July 25: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth
July 28: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd
August 1: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool
August 7: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 6pm
August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 2pm
July 17: Aston Villa 3-0 Walsall
July 20: Spartak Trnava 0-3 Aston Villa
July 28: Columbus Crew 4-1 Aston Villa
August 1: Aston Villa 0-2 RB Leipzig
August 3: Aston Villa vs Club America - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 10.30pm
August 7: Aston Villa vs Athletic Bilbao - Bescot Stadium, kick-off 7.30pm
August 10: Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, kick-off 4pm
July 20: Wrexham 1-1 Bournemouth
July 25: Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth
August 4: Bournemouth vs Rayo Vallecano - Vitality Stadium, 3pm kick-off
August 10: Bournemouth vs Girona - Vitality Stadium, 7pm kick-off
July 20: AFC Wimbledon 2-5 Brentford
July 25: Benfica 1-1 Brentford
July 30: Estrela da Amadora 3-1 Brentford
August 3: Brentford vs Watford - Vicarage Road, kick-off 3pm
August 9: Brentford vs Wolfsburg - Gtech Community Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm
July 24: Kashima Antlers 1-5 Brighton
July 28: Tokyo Verdy 2-4 Brighton
August 3: QPR vs Brighton - Loftus Road, kick-off 3pm
August 10: Brighton vs Villarreal, AMEX Stadium, kick-off 3pm
July 25: Chelsea 2-2 Wrexham
July 27: Chelsea 1-4 Celtic
August 1: Chelsea 3-0 Club America
August 3: Chelsea vs Man City - Ohio Stadium, Columbus, kick-off 10.30pm
August 7: Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, kick-off 12am
August 11: Chelsea vs Inter Milan - Stamford Bridge, kick-off 3pm
July 19: Crystal Palace 1-1 Charlton
July 27: Crawley 3-6 Crystal Palace
August 1: Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolves
August 4: Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Raymond James Stadium, Florida, kick-off 12am
August 11: Crystal Palace vs FC Nantes - Selhurst Park, kick-off 3pm
July 19: Sligo Rovers 3-3 Everton
July 27: Salford City 2-1 Everton
July 30: Coventry 3-0 Everton
August 3: Preston vs Everton - Deepdale, kick-off 3pm
August 10: Everton vs Roma - Goodison Park, kick-off 5pm
August 2: Benfica vs Fulham - Estadio Algarve, kick-off 8pm
August 10: Hoffenheim vs Fulham - PreZero Arena, Germany, kick-off 4pm
July 20: Ipswich 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
July 27: Ipswich 1-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf
August 2: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Ipswich - ATS Sportpark, kick-off 12.30pm
August 3: Hoffenheim vs Ipswich - Kufstein Arena, kick-off 12.30pm
August 10: Ipswich vs Nice - Portman Road, kick-off 12.30pm
July 23: Shrewsbury 1-2 Leicester
July 26: Leicester 0-1 Palermo
August 3: FC Augsburg vs Leicester - Illerstadion, Kempten, kick-off 2.30pm
August 10: Lens vs Leicester - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, kick-off 3pm
July 27: Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis
August 1: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal
August 4: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am
August 11: Liverpool vs Sevilla - Anfield, kick-off 3pm
July 24: Man City 3-4 Celtic
July 27: Man City 2-3 AC Milan
July 31: Man City 2-2 Barcelona
August 3: Man City vs Chelsea - Ohio Stadium, Columbus, kick-off 10.30pm
August 10 - Community Shield: Man City vs Man Utd - Wembley, kick-off 3pm
July 15: Rosenborg 1-0 Man Utd
July 20: Rangers 0-2 Man Utd
July 28: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd
August 1: Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis
August 4: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am
August 10 - Community Shield: Man City vs Man Utd - Wembley, kick-off 3pm
May 22: Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham (Newcastle won 5-4 on penalties) - MCG, Melbourne
May 24: A-League All Stars 8-0 Newcastle - MCG, Melbourne
July 27: Hull 0-2 Newcastle
July 31: Newcastle 4-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
August 3: Newcastle vs Yokohama F. Marinos - National Stadium, Tokyo, kick-off 1pm
August 9: Newcastle vs Girona - St James' Park, kick-off 7.30pm
August 10: Newcastle vs Stade Brestois - St James' Park, kick-off 4pm
July 13: Chesterfield 0-3 Nottingham Forest
July 19: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sunderland
July 23: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Millwall - Pinatar Arena, Spain, kick-off 6pm
July 27: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Elche
August 2: Nottingham Forest vs Villarreal - City Graound, kick-off 8pm
August 8: Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest - Karaiskakis Stadium, kick-off 7pm
July 19: Eastleigh 1-7 Southampton
July 24: Bordeaux 2-3 Southampton
July 27: Montpellier 1-3 Southampton
July 31: Oxford United 0-2 Southampton
August 3: Millwall vs Southampton - The Den, kick-off 1pm
August 7: Southampton vs Lazio - St Mary's, kick-off 7.30pm
August 10: Southampton vs Getafe - St Mary's. kick-off 2pm
July 17: Hearts 1-5 Tottenham - Tynecastle
July 20: QPR 0-2 Tottenham
July 27: Tottenham 3-2 Vissel Kobe
July 31: Team K League 3-4 Tottenham
August 3: Bayern Munich vs Tottenham - Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea, kick-off 12pm
August 10: Tottenham vs Bayern Munich - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, kick-off 5.30pm
July 15: Ferencvaros 2-2 West Ham
July 20: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 West Ham
July 28: Wolves 3-1 West Ham
August 4: Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Raymond James Stadium, Florida, kick-off 12am
August 10: West Ham vs Celta Vigo - London Stadium, kick-off 3pm
July 28: Wolves 3-1 West Ham
August 1: Wolves 1-3 Crystal Palace
August 4: Wolves vs RB Leipzig - Chase Stadium, Miami, kick-off 12.30am
August 10: Wolves vs Rayo Vallecano - Molineux, kick-off 3pm
The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on the weekend on August 17/18.
The Premier League fixtures - all 380 of them - were released in June and Sky Sports confirmed its opening weekend picks for live coverage at the same time.
Dates and kick-off times for all Premier League fixtures are subject to change.
