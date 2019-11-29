Richarlison agrees new Everton deal

The Brazil international has three goals in 13 top-flight matches for Everton this term

Richarlison has agreed a new Everton contract, which will extend his current deal by one year until 2024.

The winger followed manager Marco Silva to Merseyside from Watford in a £40m five-year deal in 2018 and has scored 19 goals in 54 games in all competitions for the Toffees.

He netted for the fifth time in all competitions this season for Silva's side in a 2-1 win over Southampton in early November.

Richarlison's performances attracted interest from various European clubs during the summer transfer window and Everton rebuffed offers for him in January.

He has also scored six goals in 17 caps for Brazil since their head coach Tite handed the 22-year-old his debut in 2018.

On the new deal, Richarlison's manager Silva said: "It is something we have been working on since some weeks ago.

"The conversations were clear with him and how important he is to us.

"We believe he can keep improving him as a football player and he can keep helping our team to win football matches."

Richarlison slides to his knees in celebration after making it 2-1 against Southampton at St Mary's

The top-flight side confirmed the news on Friday, with the Blues' director of football Marcel Brands also stating the club are committed to trying to better their results in the Premier League, with Silva coming under increasing pressure.

Sky Sports News understands the 42-year-old will remain in charge of Everton, who are 15th in the league and have two wins in their last nine games, when they take on Leicester on Super Sunday.

He spoke to the board and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri following the 2-0 setback against Norwich.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe and former Everton boss David Moyes have been identified as candidates to replace Silva, should the club look to replace him.