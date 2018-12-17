Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he feels duty-bound to fight racism

Mauricio Pochettino says he wants to kill racism

Mauricio Pochettino has branded racism "the worst thing in the world" ahead of Tottenham's midweek Carabao Cup visit to Arsenal.

Spurs lost a thrilling north London derby 4-2 at the beginning of the month in an Emirates clash overshadowed by a banana thrown from the away end as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated a goal with his Arsenal team-mates.

Chelsea have also been caught up in controversy in the last fortnight, with racist abuse allegedly levelled at Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during the game at Stamford Bridge on December 8.

Chelsea fans have also been accused of using an anti-Semitic term in a song aimed at rivals Tottenham during their Europa League draw against Vidi in Hungary last Thursday.

A banana skin was thrown onto the Emirates pitch after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored

Spurs boss Pochettino says he finds any form of racism abhorrent and echoed the Premier League's message ahead of the weekend that supporters ought to get behind their team "in passionate, positive and respectful ways".

"Our fans, Arsenal fans, Chelsea fans, [fans] around the world, we need to celebrate for us," Pochettino said.

"I don't care if it is Arsenal fans, Argentina fans, Tottenham fans, Espanyol or Barcelona fans - I am against this type of situation.

"For me, it [racism] is the worst thing in the world and that is why I am completely against this behaviour.

"I don't want to be populist. I don't care whether it is our fans or other fans. I want to kill racism. For me, it is like this. Our responsibility is to behave like this."