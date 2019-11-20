Harry Kane: Tottenham and England forward 'the best striker in the world', says David Villa

Kane scored four goals in England's European Qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo

Former Spain and Barcelona forward David Villa believes that Harry Kane is "the best striker in world football right now".

Kane has managed 32 goals in 45 matches for the Three Lions since making his senior international debut in 2015.

The 26-year-old found the net in Gareth Southgate's side's 4-0 victory over Kosovo and scored a hat-trick at Wembley in their 7-0 triumph over Montenegro, as England secured qualification to Euro 2020.

"He is the best striker, or number nine, in football right now," Villa said.

"He is great in almost everything he does, he is one of the candidates for taking the golden boot at Euro 2020 for sure."

The Spurs forward has netted 10 times in 15 matches in all competitions for his club this term and is also currently sixth in the England all-time scorers standings.

Harry Kane was the top scorer in Euro 2020 qualifying

Spain's record goalscorer Villa recently confirmed that he will retire at the end of the 2019-20 J1 League season after a 19-year career - which has seen him lift the World Cup, the European Championship and the Champions League.

Despite being linked with various European clubs during the summer transfer window, Kane does not have to secure a move away from Tottenham in order to fulfil his targets at club level, according to Villa.

David Villa currently plays for Japanese side Vissel Kobe

"You don't need to move to another club to motivate yourself. Harry has always played for Tottenham," the 37-year-old said.

"I know they are not doing so well this year but I'm not in his mind, I don't know his future.

"He will be a good player wherever he goes for sure, he has talent to play in other leagues."

'Poch helped me achieve my dreams'

Meanwhile, Kane's former manager Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham on Tuesday and has been replaced by Jose Mourinho.

The Argentine leaves with Tottenham 14th in the Premier League, having won just six out of their 24 top-flight games since February 10, despite guiding the Lilywhites to the Champions League final last term.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Mourinho has been appointed until the end of the 2023 season.

Kane posted on Twitter: "Gaffer. I'll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We've had some amazing moments in the last five-and-a-half years that I will never forget.

"You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter!"