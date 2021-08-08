Lautaro Martinez: Tottenham willing to pay £60m for Inter Milan and Argentina striker

Tottenham are willing to pay around £60m for Lautaro Martinez and have held talks with Inter Milan over the signing of the Argentina striker.

Martinez scored 17 goals in 38 league games last season to help fire Inter to the Serie A title. The 23-year-old has scored 37 goals in 100 league games since joining Inter from Racing Club in his homeland in 2018.

Sources at both clubs insist no fee has been agreed as Inter officials are concerned about selling both Romelu Lukaku and Martinez.

Inter have just agreed to sell Lukaku to Chelsea in a deal worth £97.5m (€115m). The paperwork for that deal is now with club lawyers and once that is formalised, Lukaku will undergo a medical and sign a five-year contract.

Inter, meanwhile, are in talks to sign Roma forward Edin Dzeko. The Serie A champions are offering Dzeko a two-year contract, with personal terms agreed with the player.

Inter are keen to sign two forwards to replace Lukaku, with Atalanta's Duvan Zapata also on their wishlist. If Zapata makes the switch to Inter, Atalanta will try to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

Earlier this week, Spurs completed a deal to sign Cristian Romero for a fee in the region of £42m.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and joins up with fellow summer recruits Bryan Gil and former Atalanta team-mate Pierluigi Gollini.

Tottenham still remain keen to overhaul their defence despite Romero's signing from Atalanta. Romero's arrival also comes amid continuing uncertainty over the future of striker Harry Kane.

The England captain failed to report for training earlier this week but took steps on Friday to clarify his absence. He returned to training on Saturday.

Sky Sports News reported in May that Spurs were looking at other strikers in case Kane departed.

Tottenham kick-off their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on August 15, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Harry Kane's Tottenham future remains uncertain following his break from pre-season training

Harry Kane returned to Hotspur Way on Saturday morning after facing criticism for not showing up for Tottenham's pre-season training over the past week.

Kane is quarantining at the on site hotel, The Lodge, until Thursday and will train on his own until then.

Tottenham were expecting Kane back on Monday, but he did not turn up. Spurs continue to be silent publicly on the events of the last week, but are privately disappointed with him.

Following a five-day hiatus, Kane broke his silence on Friday evening defending his actions by posting a statement on social media insisting that he "never refused to train".

