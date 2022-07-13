Team K League 3-6 Tottenham: Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son score twice as Spurs win first pre-season match

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son both scored twice as Tottenham began their pre-season with a thrilling 6-3 win over Team K League in Seoul, South Korea.

Kane and Son were both brought on in the second half as the pair impressed in front of a sold-out Seoul World Cup Stadium. And the 64,100-strong crowd were delighted to see South Korean Son score two goals.

Tottenham took the lead in the 30th minute through Eric Dier, as the centre-back scored a fantastic opener from distance with his weaker left foot. But Team K League equalised just before half-time thanks to Gue Sung Cho's bullet header.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Just two minutes into the second half, substitute Kane made an immediate impact as his cross led to an own goal by a Team K League defender to restore Spurs' lead.

The home side then levelled through former Nottingham Forest forward Lars Veldwijk but just a minute later, Kane got his first goal with a low 25-yard left-footed strike that found the bottom corner to make it 3-2.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Antonio Conte's side were then awarded a penalty in the 68th minute for a handball that allowed Son to score his first of the match and send the home crowd wild.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

But just three minutes later, the home side made it 4-3 thanks to Jun Amano's free-kick, which caught Hugo Lloris out after his shot went through the wall.

Team K League were reduced to 10-men as Kim Dong-Min was sent off for a last-man challenge on Son with Kane scoring from the resulting free-kick with another low powerful effort.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Son grabbed his second of the game after latching onto a defensive error that allowed him to round the goalkeeper and slot into an empty net.

Richarlison makes Spurs debut | Conte: He's a player who gives me important options

Image: Richarlison made his Spurs debut against Team K League

Tottenham have made five summer signings so far but only one featured in the 6-3 win, as Richarlison made his debut following his £60m move from Everton.

The Brazilian played 77 minutes in Seoul as he came close to scoring his first goal with a downward header in the first half which was straight at the Team K League goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old also played alongside Kane and Son in the second half as he played on the right of the front three.

Asked about Richarlison's debut, Conte said: "Today I have seen a lot of positive things about Richy. In the first half he played as a number nine and in the second half he played on the right and in behind the striker. He can play in all three positions.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I think he is strong physically and a good personality, good character, good quality. For Richy he is working and we are working on the tactical aspects with him because he has to go into our idea.

"At the same time we have to work on the physical aspects for him to be fit. But for sure he is a player that gives me important positions up front.

"He's a player that is a good player, strong and very good to protect the ball and attack the space. Also he made a good assist, I'm very happy that we signed him."

Bissouma, Forster and Perisic absent for win

New arrivals Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster both missed out with coronavirus, while Ivan Perisic was not fit enough as he continues to recover from injury.

Newest recruit Clement Lenglet is not part of the South Korea trip after only completing his move on Friday, as Ben Davies and Dejan Kulusevski were both rested for the victory despite being part of the travelling squad.

Conte said: "For Ben it was the second training session and he needed to recover and run and do the same training as the players did in the last two days. It was the same for Kulusevski.

Image: Kane celebrates scoring in the 6-3 win

"We had a problem with Covid, with Bissouma and Fraser because the test was positive. For this reason they weren't here with us. Yes, [they are isolating].

"Perisic is working very well. He's very close. I think tomorrow he could have a part of the training session with us.

"Honestly we are satisfied because his recovery is going very fast and we are happy about this and when we come back in London he will start to have some of the training session with us."

Tottenham will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on August 6 followed by a trip to London rivals Chelsea on August 13.

Antonio Conte's side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, face north London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on October 1 with the return fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14.

The first newly-promoted side Tottenham face is Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on August 27 and that is followed by a midweek evening trip to London rivals West Ham on August 30.

Tottenham's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup in Qatar will be at home to Leeds on November 12, with Spurs returning to Premier League action on Boxing Day at Brentford.

Tottenham face back-to-back London derbies at home in the second half of the season as they host West Ham on February 18 and then Chelsea on February 25.