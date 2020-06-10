Aston Villa: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

Villa players celebrate their last-gasp win over Watford

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Aston Villa in for the season restart?

Ahead of the top flight's big return on June 17, we run the rule over Dean Smith's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Aston Villa have one game in hand over their rivals, which will come against Sheffield United on Wednesday June 17.

Villa have the third-toughest run-in before the season ends, playing sides with an average placing of 8.4, behind only Bournemouth and Crystal Palace (8.2).

Villa face Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal at home, as well as having to travel to Liverpool and Everton. Throw in a Midlands derby against Wolves and a trip to fellow strugglers West Ham, and it won't be easy for Dean Smith's men.

Wednesday June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Kick-off: 6pm; live on Sky Sports

Sunday June 21

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Kick-off: 4.15pm; live on Sky Sports

Wednesday June 24

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Kick-off: 6pm

Saturday June 27

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Kick-off: 12.30pm

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

West Ham vs Aston Villa

Where can they finish?

Villa are currently 19th, two points from safety but with a game in hand. They could finish as high as 13th, but that is extremely unlikely, and modelling by Experimental361 suggests they have just a 30.1 per cent chance survival.

Is everyone fit and available?

Villa had a string of injury issues before coronavirus halted football, including long-term lay-offs to goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley.

Wesley is unlikely to be fit for the league's resumption, and Heaton has already ruled himself out for the final 10 games, but key midfielder John McGinn, last season's player of the year, is back after an ankle break in December kept him out of the side, coinciding with some poor form.

Goalkeeper Jed Steer has also recovered from an Achilles injury picked up in November, while Frederic Guilbert's will be available following his knock against Leicester on March 9.

What form were they in before the break?

To put it lightly, not great.

Villa have won just one of their last seven in the Premier League, and have lost each of their last five in all competitions, conceding 13 in the process.

Their 4-0 defeat by Leicester was the last Premier League game played before football was halted by coronavirus, and pressure was building on Smith.

What's the manager said?

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he has watched every game back again

Smith told The Football Show in early May that Villa were eager to get back to playing, and he has used the pause in the season to analyse how his side have performed so far and what they can do to improve in the future.

"I've been having regular chats with the coaching staff about how we adapt to the new situation, what it might look like," he said. "But it's also given me time to review and reflect on what we've done so far.

"I've managed to do a video chat with each individual player and review their season so far, how they think they've done and how I think they've done.

"We have a once-a-week chat with the players, talking about little things and they watch a couple of games and review back to us. We've had to be a little bit innovative in what we do but the compliance of the players has been excellent."

Smith also told the Leaders Podcast: "I am not one who usually goes back and watches every game but this time I have watched every single game and there were certainly lessons to take.

"I've managed to do a video review with every player, which during the season is something I would never get the chance to do."

The betting - can Villa survive?

Grealish has been Aston Villa's shining light this campaign, but they are going to need more than him alone if they are to get out of trouble. Villa mainly face top-half sides between now and the end of the season, so it may be an uphill task. Ultimately, they will need more than what they have shown this season, but this price will be of most value if you are to back anything relating to Villa ahead of the restart.

Aston Villa to stay up - 7/4 with Sky Bet

Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

