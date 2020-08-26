Dimitrios Giannoulis: Newcastle keeping tabs on PAOK left-back

Dimitrios Giannoulis is valued at £4m by his club PAOK

Newcastle have an interest in PAOK defender Dimitrios Giannoulis - but signing a left-back is not a priority at the moment.

Greece international Giannoulis is valued around £4m and is available.

England international Danny Rose's loan spell at St James' Park ended last month.

Steve Bruce told Sky Sports News on Friday he expects up to four new signings to arrive by the time the new season starts, but admitted he's working with a reduced budget and is scouring the loan market.

Bruce has already recruited Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer after his Burnley contract expired, and secured the services of Matty Longstaff on a new two-year deal.

