Diego Carlos: Sevilla defender asks to leave club as he wants to move to Newcastle

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has told the club he wants to leave this month to join Newcastle.

The Brazilian is writing a transfer request to send to the club's manager and president after Newcastle had submitted a bid for him earlier this month.

Sevilla are willing to do business with Newcastle at the right price, but the Magpies will not pay over the odds for the 28-year-old and have other centre-back targets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol round up the latest transfer news from all 20 Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are hoping to sign two central defenders this January.

The Premier League club retain a strong interest in Benoit Badiashile, but a deal for the Monaco defender is now looking unlikely after he sustained an injury during his side's draw with Nantes.

Another stumbling block is Monaco's asking price, with the Ligue 1 side looking for a fee in the region of €60m (£50m) for the 20-year-old.

Newcastle are also interested in Fenerbahce's Hungary defender Attila Szalai.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Good Morning Transfers team discuss why a centre-back is a priority for Newcastle United this transfer window.

Sky Sports News has been told the 23-year-old, who played in every minute of his country's Euro 2020 campaign, is also attracting attention from AC Milan.

It is thought Szalai would cost in the region of £16.7m (€20m). His contract at Fenerbahce runs until 2025.

Lille's Sven Botman was their primary centre-back target, but the French club are only willing to do business for around £36m.

Carlos, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Brazil in the summer, has made 28 appearances for Sevilla this season, scoring two goals.

Eddie Howe's desire to improve his defence is understandable, with his Newcastle side having conceded 43 goals in just 20 Premier League games this season. Only Norwich have a worse defensive record.

Image: Diego Carlos wants to join Newcastle this month

'Carlos doing everything possible to make Toon deal happen'

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"Diego Carlos is thinking that if I'm the one Newcastle want to sign and I know they really want me, then I'm going to have to do everything possible to make this deal happen so I need to tell Sevilla officially that I want to leave.

"It's been reported in Spain that Carlos may have a release clause of around €80m.

"Newcastle are arguably the richest club in the world, but they won't want to pay over the odds and have other targets.

"I don't think Carlos would move just for the money. Of course the financial package on offer has to be right. He knows Newcastle are building something and they have the finances to build something as well."

Sky in Italy: Newcastle fail in Zapata bid

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"Our colleagues at Sky in Italy are also reporting Newcastle have tried to sign Duvan Zapata, the Atalanta striker.

Image: Newcastle have reportedly failed in a bid to sign Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata

"They're saying Newcastle's offer was €5m for a loan, with an option to buy for €26m.

"Sky Italia are saying the operation was 'impossible' with these figures, and Atalanta will only change their minds should Newcastle come back with an increased offer."

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Newcastle game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Newcastle latest? Bookmark our Newcastle news page, check out Newcastle's fixtures and Newcastle's latest results, watch Newcastle goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Newcastle games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Newcastle as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.