Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert having Fulham medical

Anthony Knockaert is set to join Fulham after undergoing a medical on Friday afternoon

Anthony Knockaert is undergoing a medical at Fulham ahead of a transfer from Brighton, Sky Sports News understands.

The Cottagers are keen to add to their attacking options after seeing Ryan Babel and Jean-Michael Seri leave for Turkish club Galatasaray and winger Andre Schurrle return to Borussia Dortmund following the expiry of his loan deal.

In this transfer window alone, Fulham have already signed Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro on an initial loan with option to buy and gave frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic a new five-year deal keeping him at the club until 2024.

The 27-year-old originally joined Albion in 2016 from Standard Liege and went on to make 139 appearances across all competitions, scoring 27 goals during his three years at the Amex Stadium.

