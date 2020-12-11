Chris Wilder: Sheffield United boss admits he is jealous of clubs able to admit fans in stadiums

Chris Wilder has admitted he is jealous of clubs who are able to have fans in stadiums, but backed his side to adapt when they visit Southampton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Wilder takes his struggling side to in-form Southampton who, by virtue of being in tier 2, are able to welcome up to 2,000 supporters. By contrast, Sheffield United, in tier 3, are unable to admit spectators.

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League and winless having taken just one point from their opening 11 league matches.

"I am jealous, I looked at Frank Lampard after his win against Leeds going around the ground, and even though there was 2,000 in you still feel there was a buzz about the place," Wilder said. "We are a bit jealous for that I must admit.

"I have said all along I am delighted that we can get supporters back in the ground, and especially at Bramall Lane we really do hope that comes sooner than later.

"Southampton will have that advantage over us and it is something we have to overcome as well as overcoming a very good side who are in great nick at the moment."

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints have enjoyed a positive start to the campaign and sit fifth after victory over Brighton on Monday, having briefly topped the Premier League table in November.

Wilder is not looking for sympathy or excuses about Sheffield United's own struggles and remained upbeat they will turn a corner soon, despite the agony of conceding a 90th-minute goal to lose to Leicester last time out.

He stated his players recognise that a turnaround in fortunes needs to come "sooner than later" but their sole focus is on Southampton.

Wilder said: "We are not being dramatic about it. We understand we have got to affect it sooner than later.

"It's gone on far too long but there has always got to be that desire that the next game is your biggest which we understand and something we are looking forward to.

"We reminded the players that and they understand that. It's not a good run, I can't hide away from that.

"We have to accept that we haven't been good enough, we haven't done enough as a group to get the points that we want.

"We have to keep upbeat, we have to quickly get over it (the Leicester defeat) and I have, and switch back on to the most important thing which is preparing the team for a really big game on Sunday afternoon."