Brendan Rodgers says Premier League title race is still alive

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists the Premier League title race is far from over as they prepare for a crucial match against defending champions Manchester City.

Leicester travel to the Etihad on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, knowing that a win would cut the gap to league leaders Liverpool to seven points ahead of their Boxing Day clash at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers believes it is too early in the season to be crowning his former club as champions-elect and insists there is still a long way to go in the title race.

"At the beginning of the season nobody really expected us to be in the position that we're in," he said.

"However, for us, we have a belief in our work and how we work. The players have been absolutely first class throughout the season and this is another opportunity for us.

"We're not even at the halfway point [of the season]. There is still so much football to play.

"People will look at it at this stage of the season and try and say that Liverpool have maybe won the title and Manchester City won't, or will Leicester do it again?

"It is still so early. You have just got to approach each game, be really focused and looked to bring the best quality game that you can."

Leicester are unbeaten in their last 11 matches and are four points above Manchester City in the table but Rodgers has played down talk of the Foxes being favourites to win on Saturday.

"They are the champions and a top-class team with an incredible manager who has really developed them over this last few seasons," said Rodgers.

"The last time I watched them they were pretty good form. We know the task that is ahead for us but that is what we relish.

"We relish the challenge of playing against these big teams that are up there and have got top-class performers.

"We get the chance to show how we've grown and developed as a team, looking to take on that challenge."

