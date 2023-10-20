Scottish Premiership: Philippe Clement's Rangers debut vs Hibs, Celtic's trip to Hearts among games to look out for

The drama of the Scottish Premiership returns after the international break with a big game live on Sky Sports and a managerial debut on the horizon.

Among Saturday's three matches, Philippe Clement will take to the Ibrox dugout for the first time as his Rangers side face Hibernian.

Elsewhere, previously unbeaten St Mirren will be hoping for a return to winning ways at Ross County, while Livingston head to Kilmarnock.

However, matches between St Johnstone and Motherwell plus Dundee's trip to Aberdeen are off due to Storm Babet.

On Sunday, after a lunchtime Old Firm clash in the SWPL, the Sky Sports cameras then head to Tynecastle Park for part two of our Scottish double-header, as Brendan Rodgers' Celtic face Hearts...

Rangers vs Hibernian

Philippe Clement will take charge of his first game as Rangers boss on Saturday as Hibernian visit Ibrox.

Five of the club's previous six managers have won their opening league game - with Dick Advocaat the last permanent boss to lose a first top-flight game in 1998.

Rangers - who will welcome Todd Cantwell and Danilo back from injury - trail their rivals Celtic by seven points.

Hibernian, who have lost each of their last eight league visits to Ibrox, do go into this one in fine form.

Nick Montgomery's side are unbeaten in five league games, keeping three clean sheets while also scoring twice in four of them.

Kilmarnock vs Livingston

Livingston head to Rugby Park knowing they could pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time since January of last season, after beating Motherwell 2-0 before the international break.

David Martindale's side have also won five of their last six league meetings against Kilmarnock and could welcome back Danny Lloyd, Cristian Montano and Mikey Devlin.

Image: Kilmarnock's last league win came against Rangers on the opening day of the season

Meanwhile, Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock go into this game on a run of seven games without a league win - the second longest in the top flight, with only bottom-club St Johnstone in a worse run of form.

Killie have however shown they can get big wins at home when it matters - with their last coming on the opening day of the season against Rangers.

Ross County vs St Mirren

Image: St Mirren have lost just one league game this season and are unbeaten away from home

Despite seeing their unbeaten start to the season end at home to Rangers before the international break, Stephen Robinson's side are only joined by Celtic as the two clubs yet to lose away from home in the league this season.

Conor McMenamin, who scored his first Northern Ireland goal, Keanu Baccus, Ryan Strain, Alex Greive and Alex Gogic all return high on confidence after a successful international break as the Buddies aim to get a first win in four.

Malky Mackay's County are second bottom of the table, without a win in four games in all competitions, but could move into the top six with a win.

Ross County have won the last two games between the sides at Dingwall and could call upon Alex Samuel who impressed for the B team against Brora Rangers.

Hearts vs Celtic - live on Sky Sports

On Sunday, after Celtic host Rangers in the SWPL, the second of our Scottish double-header live on Sky Sports is at Tynecastle Park.

Steven Naismith's Hearts - who have lost each of their last nine meetings against Celtic - welcome Brendan Rodgers' side to Edinburgh.

Lawrence Shankland - who has previously impressed in this fixture - will be hoping to kick-start his season having scored just one goal this season.

Rodgers - who was named manager of the month - meanwhile welcomes back Daizen Maeda who missed Japan's games due to injury.

Just 632 away fans will be at Tynecastle Park as Hearts give more tickets to their fans - a decision backed by Naismith but frowned upon by Rodgers.

