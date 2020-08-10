Celtic launch investigation after Boli Bolingoli breaks COVID-19 quarantine rules

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli travelled to Spain but did not follow quarantine rules on his return

Celtic have launched an investigation after left-back Boli Bolingoli travelled to Spain before featuring in their 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock, breaking UK and Scottish government quarantine rules in the process.

The club were not made aware of his trip until after the Scottish Premiership game at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Hoops manager Neil Lennon is furious with the 25-year-old Belgian player's conduct, Sky Sports News has been told.

"Celtic Football Club has taken its response to Covid-19 extremely seriously and we are pleased that, to date, we have recorded no positive tests," the club said in a statement.

"Our staff have given so much in this area, working tirelessly to ensure that all players and other club personnel are safe, fully aware of their own responsibilities and familiar with all guidance and protocols.

"Safety must always be our priority. Clearly, a full investigation will now take place and the club will take all appropriate action.

"Subsequent to the player's return, he has recorded two negative tests in the past week."

Bolingoli's teammate Leigh Griffiths also had to be reminded of his responsibilities recently with regard to social distancing after he hosted a birthday party for his girlfriend.

That followed two Aberdeen players testing positive for coronavirus after a group of eight players from the club broke the rules by visiting a city centre venue together.

That led to the Dons' Scottish Premiership game at St Johnstone having to be postponed.

The rearranged fixture will now take place on August 20 (7.30pm kick-off), live on Sky Sports.