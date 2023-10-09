Rangers manager search: Philippe Clement, Kevin Muscat among various candidates to replace Michael Beale

Rangers are holding final interviews in London this week as the club look to appoint a new manager.

CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett are leading the process to find Michael Beale's successor after sacking the 43-year-old last Sunday following defeat to Aberdeen.

Former Gers defender Kevin Muscat plus ex-Club Brugge, Genk and Monaco boss Philippe Clement are just two of the various options believed to be of interest, while former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner has been linked with the position too.

Pascal Jansen's name has also been in the mix - but one source in the Netherlands has suggested he may struggle to leave AZ Alkmaar after an impressive start to the season, with the club just two points behind Eredivisie leaders PSV.

Muscat - who played at Ibrox from 2002-03 - won the A-League title when in charge of Melbourne Victory and claimed the J-League title at current club Yokohama F Marinos, who have four games of this season remaining.

Meanwhile, Clement won three consecutive Belgian Pro League titles prior to a tough spell at Monaco and is now a free agent, as is Glasner who led Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League title over Rangers in 2022.

Parker and Eustace not in the mix

Image: John Eustace has been sacked by Birmingham after 15 months in charge

John Eustace had become a bookmakers favourite hours after his sacking at Birmingham City, however, he and Scott Parker who has also been linked to the role are not understood to be on a final shortlist.

Sky Sports News revealed on Friday that ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard would not make the final interview shortlist, despite being a front-runner with bookmakers.

As reported, the likes of Ryan Lowe, Billy Davies and Graham Potter are also not in the mix.

When could a new manager be named?

Image: Rangers CEO James Bisgrove (right) is working alongside chairman John Bennett (left) and senior executives on the manager hunt

Rangers have been whittling down an extensive shortlist that has been in place for months, as part of the club's succession planning process.

While a new manager could be named later this week, there is every chance the process may extend into next week with the club's focus on making the correct long-term appointment rather than rushing the process.

The majority of Rangers' players will return to training next week ahead of facing Hibernian at Ibrox on October 21.

Image: Steven Davis (right) is leading an interim management team at Rangers

Steven Davis is currently leading an interim management team, alongside former players Steven Smith and Alex Rae, plus Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart.

The club are searching for a fourth different manager in the space of two years, following Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa in 2021, and the dismissals of Giovanni van Bronckhorst then Beale.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Rangers' 3-0 win at St Mirren, former Gers striker Kris Boyd said:

"Rangers need someone in now. Yes, there was a reaction today but there is now a two-week break and Rangers need to get someone as soon as possible to give them time to work with the players.

"Steven Davis is not going to be the manager of the football club, but Rangers need to find someone within that environment where if the next manager comes in and they're clearing out, it's not a whole clearout again and there is nobody left at the club who can just step into a role.

"It's been thrust upon Steven Davis, it can be difficult just being thrown in there. Rangers need to have someone that is the club's man within the next management team, to be able to do that needed.

"It's not going to be an easy job you're coming into. I don't see a lot there in terms of players of value to move on to recoup some money to try and get their own players.

Beale's reign ranks third-shortest in all-time list Among permanent Rangers managers, only Pedro Caixinha and Paul Le Guen have had shorter reigns at the club

"You're looking for someone to come in and steady the ship but, at the same time, they need to start improving.

"I always think as soon as a club appoints their manager, they should be looking for the next one.

"If results don't go well, you're going to lose your manager, and if results do go well, you're going to lose your manager to a bigger club. That's just the nature of football.

"You should always be planning for the future."

'Expectation is bigger than I have ever seen'

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson on Sky Sports News:

"When you look at the club and how big it is, I'm pretty sure that all the big-hitters and all the big names will be getting their agents to get on the phone to the Rangers board to make sure they try and stake a claim to get in front of the board to try and prove to them that they could be the next person.

"I'd hate to throw individual names in there because I just think you're almost second-guessing really. But what I would say is it is a prestigious job, it is as good as it gets, a massive club, an opportunity to win silverware.

"The expectation and demand is bigger than I have ever seen. I think the club are in a good position. There are selling points; they have got a cup semi-final coming up, there is still the Scottish Cup to play for, they are still in Europe.

"There are opportunities there. I think it is a brilliant club, with brilliant fans, with the expectation to try and win silverware and play at an elite level there for all to see.

"I'd be really disappointed if the club didn't have massive names in the hat to then pick who they think is the best candidate."

October 21: Hibernian (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 3pm

October 26: Sparta Prague (a), Europa League, kick-off 5.45pm

October 29: Hearts (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 3pm

November 1: Dundee (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

November 5: Hearts (n), League Cup semi-final, 3pm

