Ross McCausland agrees new Rangers deal until summer of 2027

Rangers winger Ross McCausland has agreed terms on a new contract until the summer of 2027.

It's understood the 20-year-old chose to commit his future to the Ibrox club despite growing interest from clubs in England and across Europe.

McCausland has impressed under new Rangers boss Philippe Clement who handed the youngster his first start for the club in a 2-0 win at Livingston earlier this month.

Days later he earned his first senior cap for Northern Ireland and picked up the player of the match award despite defeat to Finland.

Rangers would have only received in the region of £350,000 in compensation if McCausland signed a pre-contract with a club outside of Scotland.

Gers boss Clement has been vocal in his desire for McCausland to stay at the club and insisted he was comfortable giving the player more senior team action before tying him down long-term.

"I could have treated the situation in a different way and first let him sign a contract before I let him play," he said. "I didn't do that because I know how important Glasgow Rangers is for Ross.

"After his game against Livingston and the good performance, he got also the international call. That's also because he started a game. I think we're on the right way and I have total trust that it's going to be a positive story."

