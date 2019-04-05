Stephen Robinson says Motherwell squad will get picked apart in summer transfer window

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson says his squad will get picked apart in the summer transfer window but insists they will "go again" and "try to progress".

Motherwell have been praised for developing young players over the years but they have often struggled to keep hold of them, and 20-year-old Jake Hastie is the latest to be linked with a move away from Fir Park.

The Steelmen's hopes of finishing in the top six of the Scottish Premiership were ended on Wednesday with a 3-1 defeat at Aberdeen, and Robinson admits it is inevitable clubs will move for some of his players in the summer.

"I've no doubt the squad will get picked apart," he said. "That's Motherwell, that's the level we are at the moment and it's happened before. We lost eight players from getting to two cup finals last year and it will happen again.

"It happens every year but I think it's credit to what we've done. If people are looking at our young players and people are looking at the players we've signed and brought in then we're doing something right.

"It's frustrating for a manager when you think you've built a really good squad but we'll go again, we'll bring more players in next season and try to progress."

Motherwell host Rangers at Fir Park on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football, looking to win their sixth successive game at home for the first time since the 1975/76 season.

Robinson's team will face a Rangers side without the suspended Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, as well as manager Steven Gerrard, but the Motherwell boss does not believe that will affect the result.

"I don't think that will make any difference," he added. "We know what Rangers will come and do. They're a very good football team and I think they've made a lot of progress.

"They've got a lot of talented boys in the side, but we've made a lot of progress as well and perhaps we'll see how far we've come on Sunday."