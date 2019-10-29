Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale was given permission to travel to London

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale had permission to travel to London earlier this week for “personal reasons”.

Bale was spotted in the English capital on Monday, leading to several reports that he was holding transfer talks with his agent about a potential move to China.

However, Zidane says the Welshman - who is currently injured - was allowed to go to England to deal with a personal issue.

"He spoke directly with the club because he had personal reasons and he's entitled to do it," Zidane said.

"I can't say what's going on. Every player has the right to keep personal, that's all. So two things - it was personal and he got permission from the club.

"There's not a story to tell. He went to London because he's not available, but he never said that he wants to leave the club. He's here and if he can train he does it, and if he can play he does it."

0:29 Jonathan Barnett, recently named the world’s most powerful agent, spoke to Sky Sports News about Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid Jonathan Barnett, recently named the world’s most powerful agent, spoke to Sky Sports News about Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid

Bale hasn't featured for Real since sustaining an injury in Wales' 1-1 draw with Croatia on October 13. Despite a public falling out in the summer, Zidane insists there is no problem between the pair.

"We have a good relationship. The player is here, he wants to achieve things, he makes an effort, he trains," Zidane added.

"Many things are said but, at the end, we all know, and you all know, what kind of player he is when he's fit, when he's 100 per cent.

"If he's not available then he's not, but there's a huge mess here around what's going on and we have a good relationship."

Bale was linked with a host of clubs during the summer transfer window and was close to securing a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning in a deal which would have seen the 30-year-old earn £1m-a-week.

Bale came close to leaving Real Madrid during the summer

Asked if he expects Bale to leave the club in January, Zidane replied: "There won't be any offers, I don't think so. I'm not thinking about that anyway.

"Gareth is a Real Madrid player and things will be discussed next January, next June at the latest. But so far, he's here and I'm happy with him."