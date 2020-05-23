Project Restart: What is the state of play in Europe's top leagues?

The Ligue 1 season is over but the Bundesliga has resumed

Some football seasons are over but other leagues are making plans to return. This is the current situation around Europe.

England - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp arrives at Melwood in Liverpool, north west England to resume training on May 20, 2020, as training resumes after the Premier League was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier League clubs were given the green light to begin 'phase one' training in small groups on Tuesday after testing revealed only six positive cases of coronavirus from 748 tests carried out on players and non-playing staff.

Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham were among the clubs to return on Tuesday under strict social distancing measures, while Liverpool resumed group training at Melwood on Wednesday after manager Jurgen Klopp gave his backing to the Premier League's Project Restart.

Top-level sport in England could restart behind closed doors from June 1 but spectators may not be able to attend venues until a coronavirus vaccine is found. The government and UK's top football police officer have suggested that games should be played in neutral venues but that plan was opposed by many relegation-threatened clubs.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, has said the government is "opening the door" for football to return in June.

Download the Sky Sports Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

EFL

Championship clubs will return to training from Monday, with players given the option of testing for coronavirus from home, with external professionals taking their tests or existing medical staff within clubs.

Coronavirus testing has already been carried out, with results becoming known on Sunday ahead of players returning.

There is still no testing programme or plan in place for League One or League Two clubs so they will not restart training yet - however pitches can be opened for individuals to work on.

In terms of finishing the season, last Wednesday the EFL board looked at three different situations currently facing the Championship, League One and League Two, in determining how to conclude the 2019/20 season.

League One remains the most contentious issue, with the 23 clubs failing to agree to a way forward for concluding the season.

Unlike their League Two counterparts, there remains a number of different opinions between the clubs, with a small group wanting the season completed behind closed doors and a majority who want to see the campaign ended now due to financial and operational concerns.

On the other hand, League Two appears to have found a way forward but while the indicative vote they agreed over a week ago does give a direction, there are still hurdles to climb especially with the 'no relegation' issue. However, the EFL said on Friday keeping promotion and relegation from all three of its division was "integral" to the "integrity" of the leagues.

For Championship clubs, it's all about returning to playing games. A 42-page protocol document was sent out to all clubs this week, containing strict guidelines on a return to training and ultimately playing, and this was discussed at the board meeting on Wednesday.

Non-League

National League clubs have voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 at its current point and cancelling all remaining fixtures.

Ninety per cent of the National League clubs supported a motion in favour of bringing an end to the leagues, which have been suspended since March 16.

The options concerning promotion and relegation in the National League, National League North and National League South of the current campaign remain "under careful and timely consideration".

Scotland - Premiership

Will Celtic be handed the Scottish Premiership title?

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth successive season after the SPFL opted to curtail the current campaign.

It also means Hearts are relegated to the Championship for the second time since 2014.

The SPFL held a board meeting on Monday morning where they decided to bring the season to an end, meaning a 51st league title for Celtic.

As with the Championship, League One and League Two, final season placings in the Premiership have been determined by points per game in league matches played to March 13 by each club.

Scottish Championship, League One & League Two

Dundee voted 'yes' to that SPFL resolution, which resulted in the seasons in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two ending.

Dundee United have been declared champions of the Championship, Raith Rovers champions of League One, and Cove Rangers champions of League Two.

Partick Thistle have been relegated from the Championship, while Stranraer were demoted from League One.

An investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the SPFL in relation to the submission of Dundee's vote on the resolution to end the lower leagues in Scotland.

And Scottish clubs rejected Rangers' bid for an investigation into the SPFL's conduct surrounding the vote to end the lower league seasons.

Italy - Serie A

Juventus were crowned Serie A champions for an eighth consecutive time in 2019

The current Serie A campaign will be completed by August 20 to allow a new season to start on September 1, Italian football chiefs agreed at a meeting on Wednesday.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina, Lega Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino and major Serie A representatives convened a Federal Council meeting on Wednesday to debate over a revised timetable to be adopted by football clubs.

The Council agreed that the current Serie A, Serie B and Serie C seasons will be allowed to be completed but not later than August 20, to give space for the Coppa Italia tournament to be completed by the end of August.

It will mean the 2020/21 season will get underway on September 1, with August 31 being pinpointed as the deadline day for football transfers across the country.

Should the Serie A season be halted again, the Federation will seek a new format to determine the final standings, including short play-off rounds to establish league champions, European places and relegation.

Serie A clubs have voted to resume the season on June 13, pending approval from the Italian government. Sixteen Serie A clubs voted in favour of that date during a league assembly on Wednesday, while the remaining four voted to resume the season the following weekend, on June 20.

0:46 Valentina Fass explains the steps that would have to be put in place for Serie A football to return in Italy Valentina Fass explains the steps that would have to be put in place for Serie A football to return in Italy

Spain - La Liga

Will La Liga be played to a finish behind closed doors?

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said La Liga can resume from June 8, with La Liga president Javier Tebas already stating his aim to play games every day of the week to get the league finished as quickly as possible.

Clubs in the top two divisions of Spanish football are back training in groups of up to 10 people.

The resumption of group training marks the next phase of La Liga's 'Return to Training' protocols and was agreed upon by the Spanish High Sports Council (CSD).

Group sessions may be carried out by all clubs, regardless of the varying lockdown rules in place within each team's region.

Players in Spain returned for individual training earlier this month and the league hopes to resume full training and matches in the coming weeks, although it has yet to confirm dates for fixtures.

0:28 Spain's health minister Salvador Illa says he cannot say that football in the country will return before summer Spain's health minister Salvador Illa says he cannot say that football in the country will return before summer

France - Ligue 1

PSG have been handed their seventh league title in eight years

Paris Saint-Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG, who have now won their seventh French title in the last eight years, held a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille when the season was suspended in March.

The Ligue 2 season is also over after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced no sporting events, even those behind closed doors, could take place before September.

Officials had been hoping teams could resume training within a fortnight after plans emerged for the league to resume on June 17 and conclude on July 25, but the French top flight follows the Dutch Eredivisie as the second major European league season to be abandoned.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement that the club "respect" the government's decision and planned on competing in the Champions League "wherever and whenever it is held".

But Lyon have warned they could launch legal action after they missed out on the European spots. Rudi Garcia's side have been placed seventh and a failure to qualify for Europe, the club claims, could cost them "tens of millions of euros".

Germany - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga are hoping to restart on behind closed doors

The Bundesliga season restarted last Saturday and is set to continue this weekend.

How did their return go? From social distancing goal celebrations to substitutes wearing masks, what did we learn from the weekend's action?

Read more here

Netherlands - Eredivisie

0:53 Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan reacts to the news that the Eredivisie season has been voided Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan reacts to the news that the Eredivisie season has been voided

The Dutch Eredivisie season has been ended with immediate effect, meaning league leaders Ajax have been denied the title.

There will also be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight, following an agreement reached over a video conference call between the Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs.

Ajax were top of the Eredivisie table, ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference, with nine rounds of matches to play when the season was suspended.

0:20 Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar says it is 'pity' to be denied the chance to win the Eredivise title but understands why the season was cancelled Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar says it is 'pity' to be denied the chance to win the Eredivise title but understands why the season was cancelled

The Eredivisie has put Ajax forward to go directly to the play-offs of the Champions League, with AZ playing in the second qualifying round. Third-placed Feyenoord go straight into the group stage of the Europa League with PSV and Willem II qualifying for the second qualifying round for the competition.

But AZ have released a statement saying they are considering their options after indicating displeasure with the judgement, particularly in relation to the awarding of European places.

The settlement of places for European competition next season is subject to ratification by UEFA.

Belgium - Pro League

In Belgium, Club Brugge could be declared champions

Football teams in Belgium can return to training on Monday - with up to 20 players allowed in a session as long as they are socially distanced.

Training must take place outdoors without spectators and no matches are to be played, according to a Belgian FA statement. It also adds that players must not use the dressing room facilities or share refreshments. All sessions have to be held at the club's training ground with a coach in attendance.

No date has been set for the return of football in Belgium. A meeting will take place on Friday regarding the Pro League, after the government banned sports events until July 31.

Belgium was the first country in Europe to end their campaign but that decision made by the Pro League board - which at the time saw runaway leaders Club Brugge hailed as champions - has yet to be ratified by the clubs, some six weeks on.

There was a change of heart from the Belgian FA after UEFA threatened expulsion from European competition for clubs from nations that failed to complete their league seasons. Last month, Belgian football's governing body said it was seeking UEFA approval before ending the season with the purpose of preserving "the spots for Belgian teams in the European competitions for the 2020-2021 season".

Portugal - Primeira Liga

Portugal's government says the country's top-flight football league, the Primeira Liga, will be allowed to resume on May 30, following a stoppage forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nacional and Farense have been promoted to Portugal's top-flight after it was decided the Segunda Division campaign would be ended.

Piedada and Casa Pia have been relegated from the Segunda Division.

Denmark - Superliga

Denmark’s top-flight Superliga will recommence at the end of May

Denmark's top-flight Superliga will resume on May 28 following a gap of more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Danish League Association said in a statement on Monday.

On Monday, Denmark entered its second phase of reopening society after a two-month lockdown, allowing the country's top football teams to resume playing.

The League Association said the season would restart without fans in the stadiums, and that it expected the campaign to conclude with the Europa League playoff game on July 29.

The league will restart with the final match of the 21st round of fixtures between third-placed AGF Aarhus and Randers, who are seventh. The match was postponed earlier in the season.

Champions League & Europa League

When will UEFA's showpiece finals be played?

UEFA is considering proposals which would see the Champions League final being played three months later than scheduled at the end of August.

The Champions League final was due to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 30.

Under one of the new proposals, which UEFA will discuss next week, the final would be moved to Saturday, August 29 at the same venue.

The Europa League final which was due to be played in Gdansk on May 27 could now be played on Wednesday, August 26.