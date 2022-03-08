Champions League: Man City host Sporting Lisbon after first-leg thrashing; PSG take 1-0 lead to Real Madrid

The Champions League last 16 continues as Wednesday as Manchester City host Sporting CP and PSG take a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid to the Bernabeu.

It would take a shock of seismic proportions for last season's Primeira Liga winners Sporting to overturn the 5-0 deficit they face after being humbled in the first leg of their last-16 clash with City, who look certainties to progress to the quarter-finals.

There is more to play for in Spain, where PSG may be without Kylian Mbappe for the return leg of their match-up with La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino's side take a 1-0 lead from the first leg to the Spanish capital, but have been in poor form domestically since that victory at the Parc des Princes in February, losing two of their last three Ligue 1 games.

While clubs from the same nation were unable to face other in the last 16, that isn't the case from the quarter-finals onwards, meaning all-English clashes could be on the horizon if City, Chelsea and Manchester United and Liverpool reach the last eight.

Guardiola still annoyed with Walker red, no hesitation over Zinchenko start

Pep Guardiola has admitted he is still angry with Kyle Walker over his sending off in Manchester City's defeat at RB Leipzig three months ago, leaving his side short at the back for the visit of Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

The right-back's dismissal in City's final Champions League group game in December for a needless kick at Portugal forward Andre Silva incurred a three-match ban.

Given the incident occurred in a match that was effectively a dead rubber for City, with their place in the knockout stages as group winners already assured, manager Guardiola was furious at the time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

"He deserved the three-game ban," said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference. "When a player does a stupid thing, he deserves to be banned for three games.

"I'm not so kind to Kyle in this kind of action. I'm still so angry with him. It's not necessary to discuss (it) with him - he knows it. Kyle is so important for us - you saw the game he played against United - but in Leipzig when we had already qualified, 80 minutes in and he made this kind of action? He deserves the three games.

"The club appealed but I did not agree. They had to do it because in other similar cases it was just two games (but) he deserved it. Hopefully he learns for the future."

Among the other absentees, Joao Cancelo is sick and will miss out on the game, meaning there could be a start for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The left-back has shown great dignity and strength in recent weeks despite being visibly affected by the crisis in his homeland, and Guardiola said he would have no reservations about picking him.

Manchester City team news Manchester City are short of defensive options for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.



Centre-backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are still injured while Joao Cancelo has been ruled out through illness and fellow full-back Kyle Walker is suspended.



Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen is doubtful due to a shoulder problem and youngster Cole Palmer is still building up fitness after a spell out with a foot injury.



Provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Stones, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mbete, Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, McAtee, Lavia, Sterling, Jesus, Kayky, Delap.

He said: "He is ready. Of course it is not an easy period for him, absolutely not, but I think he'll be ready just in case he has to play."

Guardiola hinted that playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who is one booking away from a suspension, could be held back.

Asked if the situation could affect his selection, Guardiola said: "Yes, a little bit. Maybe (he will) not (start). We'll see."

Pochettino: Mbappe fit to play

Pochettino cast aside doubt over Kylian Mbappe's fitness after the PSG striker suffered a foot injury in training on Monday.

The French side lead Real Madrid 1-0 - thanks to a late Mbappe goal - heading into their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French football expert says Kylian Mbappe's future is still up in the air after the PSG superstar scored their winning goal against suitors Real Madrid.

PSG earlier said in a statement that initial medical tests were "reassuring" but speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, his manager said appeared to confirm he would be fit to play.

"We talked, he's fine," Pochettino said.

"At the time, he was crying out and he was in pain. But he could walk easily two hours later. I hope he can train well after the press conference."

Sergio Ramos (calf) and Ander Herrera (conjunctivitis) are still training on their own and will not feature at the Bernabeu.

What else has happened so far?

As well as wins for Liverpool and Chelsea, plus a draw for Manchester United, the first legs of the last-16 ties saw Kylian Mbappe - who was the subject of multiple offers from Real Madrid in August - score a 94th-minute winner against the Spaniards to hand Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes.

Image: PSG's Kylian Mbappe (right) made the difference against Real Madrid

Juventus' place in the quarter-finals is far from certain after a 1-1 draw at Europa League holders Villarreal, while Ajax drew 2-2 at Benfica.

Round of 16

First-leg fixtures

Tuesday February 15

Wednesday February 16

Tuesday February 22

Wednesday February 23

Second-leg fixtures

Tuesday March 8

Wednesday March 9

Tuesday March 15

Wednesday March 16

Quarter-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Tuesday April 5 and Wednesday April 6; second legs on Tuesday April 12 and Wednesday April 13.

Semi-finals

Draw scheduled to take place on Friday March 18.

First legs scheduled to be played on Tuesday April 26 and Wednesday April 27; second legs on Tuesday May 3 and Wednesday May 4.

Final

Scheduled to be played on Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis.