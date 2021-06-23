Billy Gilmour: Norwich City in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Billy Gilmour made 11 appearances for Chelsea last season and was handed his full Scotland debut in their Euro 2020 draw with England at Wembley; Norwich City among a number of clubs interested in signing the midfielder on loan

Wednesday 23 June 2021 19:09, UK

ENGLAND, SCOTLAND - JUNE 18: Billy Gilmour at full time during a Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium, on June 18, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Billy Gilmour made his full international debut in Scotland's Euro 2020 draw with England

Norwich City are in talks to sign Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea.

However, the promoted Premier League side face competition from a number of other clubs for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Chelsea are open to the idea of Gilmour going out on loan to play regularly next season but they see his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour's future is complicated by his positive test for Covid-19, which ruled him out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia.

He starred on his full international debut against England last Friday, producing a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw at Wembley.

Gilmour made 11 appearances for Chelsea last season, five of which came in the Premier League.

Norwich have already signed goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Kosovo winger Milot Rashica as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

Norwich's return to the Premier League will open with Liverpool visiting Carrow Road on the opening day of the season, live on Sky Sports.

