Billy Gilmour: Norwich City in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Norwich City are in talks to sign Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea.

However, the promoted Premier League side face competition from a number of other clubs for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Chelsea are open to the idea of Gilmour going out on loan to play regularly next season but they see his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour's future is complicated by his positive test for Covid-19, which ruled him out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia.

He starred on his full international debut against England last Friday, producing a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw at Wembley.

Gilmour made 11 appearances for Chelsea last season, five of which came in the Premier League.

Norwich have already signed goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Kosovo winger Milot Rashica as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

Norwich's return to the Premier League will open with Liverpool visiting Carrow Road on the opening day of the season, live on Sky Sports.