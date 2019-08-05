Paulo Dybala returns to Juventus training after Manchester United end interest

0:39 Juventus forward Paulo Dybala returned to training in Turin following the collapse of a proposed deal to Manchester United Juventus forward Paulo Dybala returned to training in Turin following the collapse of a proposed deal to Manchester United

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has returned to Juventus training after Manchester United ended their interest in a deal to sign him.

United had agreed a swap deal in principle with Juventus involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku last week, according to Sky in Italy.

But Sky Sports News understands United decided against signing Dybala due to his wage demands, excessive requests from his agent and a general sense the player would be coming to Old Trafford for the wrong reasons.

United's reluctance to sign Dybala likely signals an end to any proposed swap with Juventus involving Lukaku.

Manchester United held talks with Juventus over a possible deal to sign Mario Mandzukic - Sky in Italy

It is understood the Premier League side have also discussed signing Mario Mandzukic from Juventus during their talks over Dybala and Lukaku.

Argentina international Dybala has always insisted he wanted to remain in Turin, according to Sky in Italy, and will now hope to earn a place in Maurizio Sarri's first-team plans at the Serie A champions.

Juventus kick off their league campaign away to Parma on August 24.

