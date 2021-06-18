England vs Scotland: Luke Shaw and Reece James picked as full-backs, Chelsea's Billy Gilmour starts for Scots

Luke Shaw and Reece James have been included in England's XI to face Scotland, with Chelsea's Billy Gilmour starting for Steve Clarke's side.

Gareth Southgate has included James and Luke Shaw ahead of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker. The latter is not even on the bench.

Walker started England's win against Croatia on Sunday at right-back, while Trippier played out of position as the starting left-back.

Chelsea right-back James, 21, has not played since his club beat Premier League champions Manchester City to win the Champions League on May 29.

Manchester United left-back Shaw started the 1-0 pre-tournament friendly win against Romania on June 6, but was an unused substitute against Croatia.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell - the other recognised left-back in Southgate's Euros squad - was not named in the 23-man matchday squad for their first game of the tournament, but is among the substitutes on Friday.

Southgate said in Thursday's pre-match press conference Harry Maguire "will be involved" in Friday's Group D game at Wembley, and the Manchester United defender is on the bench.

Sky Sports News has been told Southgate wants to give Maguire some game time as soon as possible, but does not feel it is a good idea to throw him straight into a match that is expected to be particularly physical and will be played on a wet pitch.

Instead, the strong performances of Stones and, in particular, Mings in England's 1-0 victory against Croatia in their opening game means Southgate is loathed to disrupt a successful defensive partnership.

Maguire has missed almost six weeks of competitive football with an ankle ligament injury, and has been undergoing a course of rehabilitation and strengthening overseen by the FA medical team.

England will qualify for the last 16 with victory against Steve Clarke's Scotland, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic on Friday.

Clarke has made four changes to the Scotland team beaten by Croatia in their tournament opener, with Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour coming in, along with the fit-again Kieran Tierney. Southampton striker Che Adams also starts.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said of the important Wembley clash: "I don't think the England players will get carried away with the emotion, and I don't think Gareth Southgate will. Gareth doesn't tend to get too high when they win a game, or too low when they lose a game. He's seen a lot of international football, has seen a lot of tournament football, and understands what can happen.

"I think his game plan for Friday will have been set even before Croatia, and I don't think that will change. He's really methodical, and knows how he's going to tackle each game. That will be set.

"It will be more interesting to see how Steve Clarke reacts to their defeat in the first game, there may be an emotional reaction that they need to be more attacking and proactive. But that would suit England, if Scotland came out and attacked, they could then play their football a little bit more. It's important for both managers to remove emotion from this match, and stick to their game plans.

"I am sure Southgate will, it's whether Steve Clarke reacts to the fact they had a disappointing first result against Czech Republic."

