Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action, including Celtic vs Aberdeen.

Celtic vs Aberdeen - Saturday, 3pm

1:38 Celtic interim boss John Kennedy says he is not focused on becoming the club's new permanent manager and instead is working to improve results and performances

It has been inevitable for some time now Neil Lennon would be leaving his post as manager given Celtic's lack of a credible title challenge this season. Last weekend's defeat to Ross County for the second time this season was the final straw for the majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and his board.

John Kennedy has now been put in temporary charge and it will be interesting to see what the players offer him in comparison to Lennon. I imagine he will find an out-and-out strike partner for Odsonne Edouard. Albian Ajeti, Leigh Griffiths and Patrik Klimala were all on the bench in the Highlands and Kennedy will probably turn to one of them to share the responsibility of goals.

David Turnbull scored the only goal of the game in the previous meeting just last week and it was a blessing for Derek McInnes that Calum Hendry finally got a goal for Aberdeen in last weekend's 1-0 home victory over Kilmarnock. Unfortunately, he had to come on for the injured Fraser Hornby, who looks as though he might miss the rest of the season.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0

1:01 Kris Boyd believes his former Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke would be a great appointment for Celtic and thinks he would leave Scotland for the role

Hibernian vs Motherwell - Saturday, 3pm

2:27 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Hibernian and Hamilton

Finishing in third place behind Celtic and Rangers is very firmly in Hibernian's sight now with their recent form good enough to open a four-point gap between themselves and Aberdeen.

Even without the impressive Kevin Nisbet in recent weeks, Jack Ross has witnessed his team play a lot of good football with new signings Chris Cadden and Jackson Irvine performing really well.

In contrast, Motherwell still have work to do to escape getting sucked into the bottom two spots. A point away to St Mirren in midweek stopped the rot but Ross County winning three unexpected points against Celtic has really put the cat amongst the pigeons at the foot of the table.

As well as praying a few of his key players will return from injury shortly, Graham Alexander will be hoping that clean sheet in Paisley will become the norm, his team have given away so many soft goals in recent weeks. Devante Cole and Tony Watt have gone off the boil but if they start firing again, Motherwell should be well away from danger.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Kilmarnock vs Dundee United - Saturday, 3pm

2:08 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock

These are worrying times for Kilmarnock. In losing their last eight games, they are now level on points with bottom side Hamilton. Bringing in Tommy Wright to succeed Alex Dyer was meant to be the spark that took them clear of danger but in his three games in charge, they've lost all of them and haven't scored a goal.

An unbroken spell of 28 years in the top flight of Scottish football is seriously under threat. It's no wonder then that everyone is expecting recent signing Kyle Lafferty to get the goals to steer them clear of danger, but they will not find it easy against Micky Mellon's Dundee United.

The promoted side have their eyes on finishing in the top half of the table and apart from their 4-1 loss to Rangers last weekend, their previous form saw them take maximum points from games against Ross County and Livingston. Winning away from home has been a big problem for United, they cannot afford to lose this one if they want to keep the pressure on Livingston and St Mirren.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren vs Ross County - Saturday, 3pm

2:58 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic

I always think it is a problem for the teams at the foot of the table to get any sort of consistency after a high-profile result.

The Ross County players were on a massive high - as they were entitled to be - after their astonishing 1-0 victory over Celtic last Sunday, but it is always tough to follow that up with another one.

St Mirren must view this home clash as a great chance to get points on the board for their ambitions of finishing in the top half of the table. Jim Goodwin will feel as though their recent performances have merited more points - they have drawn the last four games - but this is definitely one they are capable of winning.

I spoke to John Hughes before and after the Celtic game and he was happy with what his players have been giving him but like everyone else at the foot of the table, he's looking for more quality, consistency, and a bit of luck. Jordan White led the line brilliantly against Celtic, can he be their hero again?

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0