Deadline Day: Key times and how to follow with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business in the summer transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app - and make sure you bookmark our latest Done Deals page.

You'll be able to keep track of all the developments on Sky Sports News, as well as get the best analysis and reaction from our studio guests and reporters at grounds across the country and in Europe with Sky Sports News also on location in France for all the latest on the future of Kylian Mbappe.

Our Deadline Day programming starts at 7am and throughout the day on Sky Sports News you will be able to hear from Jamie Carragher, Karen Carney, Paul Merson, Kris Boyd, Sam Allardyce, Jamie Redknapp, Lianne Sanderson, David James, Mark Hughes, Louis Saha and many more.

And, so that you don't miss out on any of the news wherever you are, look out for live streaming of Sky Sports News on the Sky Sports News YouTube page as well as at the top of this article at 7am, 1pm and 8pm on Tuesday.

When does the summer transfer window close?

The 2021 summer transfer window opened on June 9 and will close on Tuesday August 31 for Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs.

The deadline is 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland.

What about in Europe?

Clubs across the continent must also complete their summer business on August 31.

The deadline is 5pm BST in Germany and 11pm in France and Spain.

Can any deals be done after the deadline?

Yes - via the 'deal sheet'.

The deal sheet allows a club to confirm that a deal has reached, allowing them extra time to submit all the documentation.

It cannot be used before 9pm when the deadline is 11pm but gives clubs looking to get late business completed a further two hours - so to 1am on September 1 - to submit the full paperwork.

If a club is looking to complete an international transfer, they must still comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.