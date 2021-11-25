David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 20. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The locals are getting restless with Valerien Ismael. The results have dried up, the performances haven't been great and the top two are slipping away.

Nottingham Forest are ticking along picking up points under Steve Cooper, but unless they can turn draws into wins, any push for the top six will elude them. I think this will be another draw that doesn't really suit either side.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Fulham, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Preston keep picking up wins at times you don't expect it. We saw them do a job at Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago, and then again at Middlesbrough in midweek.

This is another tough proposition for them. Fulham were held by Derby in midweek and will be hopeful of having Aleksandar Mitrovic back for this one. They should still have enough to win and keep their spot at the top.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Blackpool, Saturday 3pm

Birmingham picked up a decent point at Coventry in midweek to ensure they didn't make it three defeats in a row. They are starting to get a little bit streaky under Lee Bowyer and he'll want that to change.

Blackpool have drawn three in a row and have just fallen a little away from the play-off picture. They are still enjoying a great season, though, and I do fancy them to bounce back here.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

The gap to West Brom means there is no reason at all for Bournemouth to worry again. But they are starting to look a little less invincible than they were a few weeks ago.

Coventry have picked up two very different draws this week. Their lofty position in the table doesn't make this any less of a tough proposition, however, and they are not as good on the road as they are at home. I'll just about back Bournemouth to bounce back.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Huddersfield would have been disappointed with their inability to hold on for a point at QPR in midweek, and did at times have Lee Nicholls in goal to thank for staying in that game for so long.

It's not been the start Chris Wilder would have wanted at Middlesbrough. Two home games, taking the lead in both and just one point on the board so far. I think the wait for a first win will go on a little longer, although it's still very early days. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

This is a big game, even at this stage of the season. Peterborough need to sort things out at the back, as they gave themselves no chance at Blackburn in midweek with some of the defensive errors.

It was defeat for Poya Asbaghi in his first proper game in charge against Swansea in midweek. They are already starting to look a little adrift and need to turn things around quickly. Both sides need a win, but I don't think either will get it.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Hull vs Millwall: 1-1

Luton vs Cardiff: 2-1

Stoke vs Blackburn: 1-2

Swansea vs Reading: 2-0

Sheffield United vs Bristol City (Sun 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button): 1-2

Derby vs QPR (Mon 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football): 2-2