Southampton vs West Brom preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Southampton will have winger Nathan Redmond available again following an ankle injury for Sunday's Premier League match against West Brom.

Redmond suffered the problem during the Carabao Cup defeat by Brentford and missed the last two games.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury concerns following the win at Burnley. Summer signing Mohammed Salisu continues to build fitness ahead of his debut.

The game could see a West Brom league debut for 36-year-old full-back Branislav Ivanovic, who has been building his fitness.

Conor Gallagher is available again after being ineligible for last weekend's 3-3 draw with his parent club Chelsea, and Filip Krovinovic could also come into the matchday squad having rejoined this week on another season-long loan from Benfica.

Kieran Gibbs remains suspended following his red card in the 5-2 loss at Everton on September 19.

How to follow

Follow Southampton vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added across the first weekend of October.

The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats

Southampton have won each of their last three Premier League meetings with West Brom - only against Bradford, Crystal Palace and Hull (all four) have they won more consecutive games in the competition.

The away side has won four of the last five meetings between Southampton and West Brom in all competitions (L1), though Saints have been responsible for three of those victories.

Southampton have kept a clean sheet in 56% of their Premier League meetings with West Brom (9/16), their best ratio against any current Premier League side.

Southampton's last 18 Premier League games against promoted sides has seen them have a run of five consecutive draws, five consecutive defeats and now eight consecutive victories.

Since the start of last season, Southampton have won just 21 points from 20 Premier League home games, fewer than any other ever-present side. These 21 points account for just 38% of the total of 55 won by Saints in this time.

West Bromwich Albion have conceded three goals in the second half of each of their three Premier League games this season - no team has ever shipped 3+ goals after half-time in four consecutive matches in the competition.

