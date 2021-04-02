Wolves vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs West Ham in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Rui Patricio is available for Wolves after being knocked out in a collision with Conor Coady in last month's 1-0 defeat by Liverpool.

Nuno Espirito Santo said: "In that moment it was scary, everyone was worried, he had to stay being assessed and was with the doctors and that made him not go to Portugal. He has trained well this week. Every time there is a situation like that, especially for us as we have trauma from before, it's scary."

Joao Moutinho is a doubt after picking up a problem while on international duty with Portugal but Daniel Podence is back in training following a groin issue.

West Ham could welcome defender Arthur Masuaku (knee) back into their squad for the trip up to the West Midlands.

The left-back has not featured in the Premier League since December 5 after surgery on a knee injury, but he is fit again along with Pablo Fornals, who was sidelined before the international break with a knock.

Hammers boss David Moyes remains without Darren Randolph (hip), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle) and Andriy Yarmolenko (knee) for Monday's clash.

How to follow

Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United Monday 5th April 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Jones Knows prediction

This is a tough one to predict. All three match result outcomes can be easily argued at the prices available. West Ham are 22 points better off than at this stage last season - the club's best return after 29 games of a Premier League season. However, Wolves now look far more comfortable again in their own skin since reverting to a back three and will provide a stern test for the Hammers to break down.

Instead of the match result market, my eyes are drawn to the 'method of the first goal' market. A niche one, granted. I like the chances of the first goal coming via a header.

0:41 West Ham boss David Moyes says his side will 'do everything' they can to secure European qualification for next season

Set pieces are bound to play a huge part. Both sides have scored 36 per cent of their Premier League goals from set pieces this season (10 of 28 Wolves, 16 of 45 West Ham) - the joint-highest proportion in the league. West Ham are the top scorers from set pieces overall, Wolves sit fifth in that particular table.

With Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio, Craig Dawson and Willy Boly all dynamite in the air, the 9/2 for the first goal to be a header looks overpriced.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: First goal method to be a header (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Wolves have lost just one of their last eight home league games against West Ham (W5 D2), going down 0-2 in a Premier League game in August 2009.

West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 1922-23 second division campaign, with this the 28th different season in which they've met since then.

This is Wolves' seventh Monday game in the Premier League this season, more than any other side (W2 D1 L3 so far). Only twice has a team played more Monday games in a single campaign in the competition, with West Ham playing nine in 1995-96 and eight in 2005-06.

West Ham have won three of their four Premier League games played on Mondays this season (L1), more than they had in their previous 11 such games in the competition (W2 D3 L6).

Wolves have opened the scoring in just seven Premier League games this season, with no side scoring the first goal in fewer games so far. However, Wolves are the only team to be unbeaten in games in which they've scored first this term (W6 D1).

West Ham have lost their last two Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 11 on the road (W6 D3).

West Ham led 3-0 against Arsenal in their last match before being pegged back to a 3-3 draw, with the Hammers inflicting the same result on Tottenham earlier in the season - it was just the third occasion of a team both failing to win from 3+ goals ahead and avoiding defeat from 3+ goals behind in a single Premier League campaign, with both Newcastle and West Brom doing so in 2010-11.

Wolves' Rúben Neves has scored five Premier League goals this season, his best return in a single campaign in the competition. All five of his goals in 2020-21 have been since January, with the Portuguese the only player to net more than once for Wolves this calendar year.

There are six players to have had at least 24 shots without scoring a single goal in the Premier League this season, with two of those playing for Wolves - Leander Dendoncker (27) and Adama Traoré (24).

Jesse Lingard is averaging a goal or an assist every 88 minutes for West Ham in the Premier League this season, scoring five times and assisting two more in 617 minutes. It's the best ever ratio by a Hammers player in a single campaign in the competition (min. 500 minutes).

