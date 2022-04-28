David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

QPR vs Sheffield United, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It really has been a frustrating second half of the season for QPR. A thin squad has proved costly in the end as they simply could not last the course in the play-off chase

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have control of that final spot. It is in their hands and they just have to get over the line. I think they will win this one to take a potentially pivotal step towards clinching that spot.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

Blackburn got a big win at Preston just when you least expected it to keep themselves in the hunt for the top six. It is needless to say they need to win their last two to have any chance, though.

Bournemouth fought back bravely at Swansea in midweek, but they have Nottingham Forest breathing right down their necks now. I think this will be a draw that does not hugely help either side.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Coventry's play-off hopes are all-but over. But it has still been a fantastic season in the Championship for them, considering the budget they have to work with.

Huddersfield have booked their play-off spot and need to keep fighting for that second spot until it's mathematically impossible. They still have that little bit more to play for here, which could see them edge it.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Peterborough, Saturday 3pm

Millwall still have hopes of the top six and just need to keep winning games and hope other results fall kindly for them.

Peterborough are down but Grant McCann will be keen for them to keep going to try and build some momentum. I just think Millwall will be too good, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

What a rise it has been for Nottingham Forest. You wonder where they would be if Steve Cooper had been in charge from the start of the season, but the fact they have automatic promotion almost in their own hands is pretty incredible.

Swansea almost did them a favour against Bournemouth in midweek, and Forest will hope that game took a lot out of them. This is a home win for me. Forest look too good right now.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Luton, Monday 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Fulham looked a little sloppy in midweek as they missed a chance to clinch the title. It could be won by Monday depending on what happens elsewhere, and they would love to lift the trophy in front of their own fans at Craven Cottage.

Luton again will be keeping a keen eye on results over the weekend. They will want to get the job done one way or another and get that top-six spot. I think they have enough for a draw in this one, despite all the injuries.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Barnsley vs Preston (12.30pm): 0-2

Blackpool vs Derby: 2-0

Bristol City vs Hull: 1-1

Cardiff vs Birmingham: 0-0

Middlesbrough vs Stoke: 2-2

Reading vs West Brom: 1-1