Women's Euros preview: Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden all eye quarter-final birth in group-stage finale

Switzerland and Netherlands go head-to-head at Bramall Lane; Sweden and Portugal face off at Leigh Sports Village; Group C can be won by any of four sides going into dramatic final group games to decide quarter-finalists
Saturday 16 July 2022 22:58, UK
Group C remains anyone's to win - or lose - as Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland and Sweden vie for a Euro 2022 quarter-final place in Sunday's final games in the group.
Although they could still win the group, anything but a win will send Switzerland crashing out of Euro 2022 in the group stages.
A solitary point from their opening two games has given them an uphill task against the reigning European champions - and they have never beaten the Netherlands in a competitive fixture.
"I hope to see that they bring everything they have to achieve what we want to achieve, and then we have to see afterwards if it's enough," said head coach Nils Neilson, knowing even victory may not send Switzerland through if Sweden lose to Portugal.
Illness has not been kind to either camp across the tournament so far, with Switzerland's stomach bug seemingly behind them with a full squad to pick from ahead of Sunday's game.
The same cannot be said of the title holders, who had star striker Vivianne Miedema and midfielder Jackie Groenen missing for the win over Portugal after the pair caught Covid-19, while Aniek Nouwen was absent with an ankle problem. Manager Mark Parsons is hopeful to have all three back to face Switzerland.
Netherlands need only a point to seal qualification but with the winners of Group C avoiding a quarter-final clash with a promising France side, topping the table will be a priority for Parsons and his team.
Sweden have reached the knock-out phases of the European Championships in each of their 10 appearances in the competition - and their task is simple to continue that record against Portugal on Sunday.
Peter Gerhardsson's side need only a draw to reach the quarter-finals although as mentioned above, will be keen to avoid a last-eight meeting with France should they finish as runners-up. Bettering the Netherlands' result against Switzerland would do just that, while if both sides win, the group winners will be decided by goal difference.
Portugal were not even planning to take part in this tournament until UEFA announced them as Russia's replacements in May, but have kept their dream alive into their final group game and have already proven themselves resilient opposition despite picking up only a solitary point so far.
They battled back from 2-0 down against Switzerland to draw their opening game in the competition and did likewise against the Netherlands on Wednesday, only to fall foul of Danielle Van de Donk's winner just after the hour mark in a 3-2 defeat.
That performance, coach Francisco Neto hopes, will build a sense of confidence in his squad. He said: "By competing against team like the Netherlands, we are getting stronger, and that will continue in the [Sweden game]. Again, we are going to be competitive, and the way the Dutch players celebrated [their win against us] shows their respect for what we did."
Portugal need to win, with a Netherlands draw or victory guaranteeing their progress. If Portugal and Switzerland both win, there will be some heads being scratched to determine who is through or not, as with all teams on four points goal difference, goals scored and then disciplinary rankings would be used to attempt to split them.
