Women's Euros preview: Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden all eye quarter-final birth in group-stage finale

Group C remains anyone's to win - or lose - as Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland and Sweden vie for a Euro 2022 quarter-final place in Sunday's final games in the group.

Although they could still win the group, anything but a win will send Switzerland crashing out of Euro 2022 in the group stages.

A solitary point from their opening two games has given them an uphill task against the reigning European champions - and they have never beaten the Netherlands in a competitive fixture.

"I hope to see that they bring everything they have to achieve what we want to achieve, and then we have to see afterwards if it's enough," said head coach Nils Neilson, knowing even victory may not send Switzerland through if Sweden lose to Portugal.

Image: Switzerland threw away a 2-0 lead to draw against Portugal before losing to Sweden last time out

Illness has not been kind to either camp across the tournament so far, with Switzerland's stomach bug seemingly behind them with a full squad to pick from ahead of Sunday's game.

The same cannot be said of the title holders, who had star striker Vivianne Miedema and midfielder Jackie Groenen missing for the win over Portugal after the pair caught Covid-19, while Aniek Nouwen was absent with an ankle problem. Manager Mark Parsons is hopeful to have all three back to face Switzerland.

Netherlands need only a point to seal qualification but with the winners of Group C avoiding a quarter-final clash with a promising France side, topping the table will be a priority for Parsons and his team.

Image: Sweden's performances have not lived up to their No 2 world ranking, but they need only a point to progress to the knock-out stages

Sweden have reached the knock-out phases of the European Championships in each of their 10 appearances in the competition - and their task is simple to continue that record against Portugal on Sunday.

Peter Gerhardsson's side need only a draw to reach the quarter-finals although as mentioned above, will be keen to avoid a last-eight meeting with France should they finish as runners-up. Bettering the Netherlands' result against Switzerland would do just that, while if both sides win, the group winners will be decided by goal difference.

Portugal were not even planning to take part in this tournament until UEFA announced them as Russia's replacements in May, but have kept their dream alive into their final group game and have already proven themselves resilient opposition despite picking up only a solitary point so far.

Image: Portugal have twice battled back from 2-0 down in as many games this tournament, but were edged out 3-2 by Netherlands in their last match

They battled back from 2-0 down against Switzerland to draw their opening game in the competition and did likewise against the Netherlands on Wednesday, only to fall foul of Danielle Van de Donk's winner just after the hour mark in a 3-2 defeat.

That performance, coach Francisco Neto hopes, will build a sense of confidence in his squad. He said: "By competing against team like the Netherlands, we are getting stronger, and that will continue in the [Sweden game]. Again, we are going to be competitive, and the way the Dutch players celebrated [their win against us] shows their respect for what we did."

Portugal need to win, with a Netherlands draw or victory guaranteeing their progress. If Portugal and Switzerland both win, there will be some heads being scratched to determine who is through or not, as with all teams on four points goal difference, goals scored and then disciplinary rankings would be used to attempt to split them.

Keep up with all the latest from Euro 2022 across Sky Sports and Sky Sports News this summer.

Coverage will be anchored by Sky Sports WSL presenter Caroline Barker, alongside Jessica Creighton and Kyle Walker. Meanwhile, Karen Carney, Sue Smith, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Laura Bassett will give analysis throughout the tournament.

They will also be joined by experienced England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester City defender Esme Morgan.

The pundits and presenters will work from the Sky Sports Women's Euro 2022 Mobile Presentation Bus, which will follow the Sky Sports News team around the country to the various stadiums where matches are being played.

In addition, Sky Sports' Essential Football Podcast will be rebranded for the tournament to Sky Sports Women's Euros Podcast from 21 June. Hosted by Charlotte Marsh and Anton Toloui, it will feature exclusive news and player interviews in addition to a strong programme line-up around the tournament.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France 5-1 Italy

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group A: England 8-0 Norway

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland

Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France 2-1 Belgium

Friday July 15

Group A: Austria 1-0 Norway

Group A: Northern Ireland 0-5 England

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland 0-3 Germany

Group B: Denmark 0-1 Spain

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley