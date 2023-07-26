Mikel Arteta pleads for calm on Arsenal midfield debate | Kieran Tierney in plans

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has pleaded for calm as he looks to strike the right balance with the Gunners' new-look midfield.

Summer signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz played alongside captain Martin Odegaard in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday night, and the loss sparked plenty of debate around the Gunners' midfield.

Despite the defeat, Arteta was encouraged by the performance but, after the game, said defeat to their Premier League rivals proved Arsenal, who sold Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, have a lot to improve before the season gets underway.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Barcelona in LA on Thursday morning, Arteta once again called for patience, saying it will take time for his side to strike the right balance in midfield.

He said: "We have to find the right balance but a year ago Granit (Xhaka) could never play as an attacking midfielder.

"Let's try to do the work.

"It's the first time (against Man Utd) we played with four players inside and three of them had never played together, ever.

"Day by day, keep doing the right things and give people the opportunity to settle in and we will be fine."

'We have the options to be physical'

The defeat to Manchester United was a physical encounter with the Gunners coming off second best in a number of challenges during the game.

Many have since questioned whether Arsenal had enough physicality in midfield, especially after the departure of Xhaka, but Arteta insists he is happy with the options he has at his disposal.

He said: "You use the word 'physical' but if I put Granit and Kai (together) who is more physical?"

When a reporter replied Xhaka, Arteta added: "Yeah? He's (Havertz) 1.91. It depends what physical is.

"Physical is to run, to run in behind, run forward, to tackle, to defend. He will fit in with the qualities we have for sure and the good thing is that we have options in midfield.

"When we want a game to become more physical we have the options to be very, very physical so we have the right options."

"It will be (quite physical) because with the type of opposition we are going to be facing, in that stadium with so many people we have to expect it.



"They are expecting that and I think it will be a very competitive match.



"They are different teams obviously (to Man Utd).



"The DNA of Barcelona is always to have the ball and have it back as quick is possible, and we know with Xavi that they plan to do that."

Did nerves cost Arsenal the title?

Arsenal will be aiming to go one better this season after they led the Premier League title race for 248 days last season before they were eventually chased down by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who went on to win the treble.

It left the north London side, who finished five points behind City at the end of the season, trophyless for a third straight season, however, despite the disappointment of not winning a first title since 2004, Arsenal did secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

Speaking in a press conference in LA, striker Gabriel Jesus admitted his side were "nervous" as they stumbled across the finish line in the race with City for the title, but he backed his team to use the experience and improve this season.

"Sometimes at the end of the season we were a little bit nervous as a team," the Brazilian striker said. "They were not nervous as normally they win so that made a difference. This season we have experience of this and it will be different."

Arteta agreed with Jesus' assessment when asked if nerves cost the Gunners last season.

The Spaniard said: "When he talks about that nervousness, insecurity or uncertainty I think that is related to a lot of key moments that happened, especially in the three consecutive draws we had.

"That created that little bit of doubt as we then had more urgency to win and it gave City a big platform to build momentum.

"One thing really affected the other and that had a really important effect on the outcome of the championship."

'Tierney part of our plans'

It's already been a busy summer at Arsenal as they look to challenge for the Premuer League title again following the club's £200m outlay on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Now the focus is on departures with Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares continuing to explore opportunities for exits. Inter Milan are also continuing to push for a deal to sign striker Folarin Balogun, while full-back Kieran Tierney has also been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, Arteta revealed the Scotland is still in his plans as he tries to raise the level of competition in his squad.

When asked about Tierney's future and if he is in Arsenal's plans for the upcoming season, he said: "He is. He is obviously in our plans.

"He came on and did really good in pre-season, not for the first time, and this is what we want. To increase the level of competition in the team and raise the level of each individual.

"That is going to be a huge benefit for the team to get to another level."

Arteta on Smith Rowe: 'He can do something different'

Another player firmly in Arteta's plans for the new season is Emile Smith Rowe.

Last season was a difficult one for the 22-year-old as he struggled with injury and for game time, but it finished on a high for him as he was key part of England's success at the European U21 Championship.

Arteta is hoping Smith Rowe can kick on to make a big impact with Arsenal this season.

"We were all really happy as we knew it had been a really tough season for him with difficulties to overcome.

"He had opportunities to play with England at the end and he put a lot of effort in to get into the best possible for that competition.

"We were all very happy to see him lift they trophy.

"And you can see he can do some thing different with his energy and they way he has come back he is in a really good place."

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they face Barcelona at Sofi Stadium on Thursday morning (July 27) as they conclude their US tour; kick-off 3.30am.

July 8: Arsenal 1-1 Watford

Arsenal 1-1 Watford July 13: FC Nurnberg 1-1 Arsenal

FC Nurnberg 1-1 Arsenal July 20: MLS All-Stars 0-5 Arsenal

MLS All-Stars 0-5 Arsenal July 22: Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal

Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal July 27: Barcelona vs Arsenal, kick-off 3.30am (Sofi Stadium, USA)

Barcelona vs Arsenal, kick-off 3.30am (Sofi Stadium, USA) August 2: Arsenal vs Monaco - kick-off 6pm (Emirates Stadium)

Arsenal vs Monaco - kick-off 6pm (Emirates Stadium) August 6: Arsenal vs Man City - kick-off 4pm (Wembley) FA Community Shield

