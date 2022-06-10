Fifty of the biggest transfer stories of the summer

As we embark upon what promises to be a busy transfer window, Sky Sports takes a look at 50 players who could be on the move this summer, including those who have already completed deals.

Sadio Mane

Image: Sadio Mane looks increasingly likely to depart Anfield this summer

Liverpool have rejected a second bid worth a potential £30m from Bayern Munich for Senegal forward Sadio Mane.

The offer included £6.5m in add-ons, which Liverpool believe are unrealistic - and would require Bayern to win the Champions League three times, as well as Mane lifting three Ballon d'Or trophies.

Liverpool value the 30-year-old, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield, at around £43m.

Darwin Nunez

Image: Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez is set for a big move from Benfica

Darwin Nunez wants to move to Liverpool and the Benfica forward is the Reds' number one target this summer, Sky Sports has learned.

The Uruguay international scored 34 times for Benfica last season in all competitions, including goals in both legs of the club's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Liverpool in April.

No offer has been made by Jurgen Klopp's side for Nunez, who is valued by the Portuguese club at €100m (£85.5m). Manchester United are also admirers of the 22-year-old.

Raphinha

Image: Raphinha is close to a summer move to Barcelona

Raphinha has two years left on his contract at Leeds and is not expected to sign a new deal, with Sky Sports News sources claiming he would like to join Barcelona.

The Brazil international was pivotal in Leeds sealing Premier League survival on the final day of the season, netting a penalty against Brentford, with Barca expected to formalise their interest.

The 25-year-old is represented by Deco - friend and former team-mate of Barcelona boss Xavi.

Paul Pogba

Image: Paul Pogba is mulling over his future with a host of European clubs interested

Paul Pogba is using his post-season break in the USA to mull over offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain after his Manchester United exit was confirmed.

United announced Pogba will be leaving Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the month. The France international has been free to negotiate with clubs over his next move since January.

However, the 29-year-old has not made a final decision over his next club. Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG have all made attractive offers and Pogba's final choice will be football motivated.

Bukayo Saka

Image: Arsenal are confident Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal despite Man City speculation

Arsenal are reportedly shrugging off speculation surrounding Bukayo Saka and are happy to wait for the 20-year-old to finish his summer holiday before launching new contract negotiations, amid interest from Premier League champions Man City.

Luring Saka away from his boyhood club will not be easy, though, with the Gunners preparing to offer him significantly improved terms if he commits to an extension at the Emirates.

The forward scored 11 and assisted seven in his best campaign to date, and is contracted until 2024.

Raheem Sterling

Image: Raheem Sterling might favour a summer move abroad, amid Chelsea interest

Real Madrid are said to be in the running for Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, after being snubbed by Kylian Mbappe. Sterling spoke midway through last season about a desire to play abroad in the future.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea having entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Etihad, but is still likely to command a hefty price tag. Regardless, reports claim Europe's top clubs believe Sterling is ready to leave City this summer.

Kylian Mbappe

Image: The France international had been widely expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe became the world's highest-paid footballer after signing a three-year Paris Saint-Germain deal worth almost £1m a week in May, having been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer. La Liga have since filed a complaint over the deal it describes as 'scandalous'.

Real had a £145m bid for Mbappe rejected last summer - after he requested to leave PSG - but the 23-year-old has since U-turned on that stance claiming he can "continue to grow" in France, the country where he "made his name".

Erling Haaland

Image: Erling Haaland has put the finishing touches on £51m Man City move

Manchester City activated Erling Haaland's release clause in mid-May, with the striker set to join on July 1 for a total of £85.5m including agent fees and other add-ons.

The move looks set to end Pep Guardiola's pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane, who previously looked destined to leave north London, while Dortmund have signed Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi as Haaland's replacement.

Vivianne Miedema

Image: The Netherlands international joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 and has since scored 117 goals

Vivianne Miedema, whose initial contract was due to expire this summer, was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona but has now committed her immediate future to Arsenal after narrowly missing out on the Women's Super League title.

Sky Sports understands the new deal is longer than a one-year extension.

The 25-year-old was part of the Arsenal side that won the WSL in 2018/19 and scored 23 goals in 39 appearances this campaign as the Gunners finished runners-up to Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger

Image: Antonio Rudiger will depart for Real Madrid with Chelsea unable to persuade him to stay

Real Madrid have confirmed the long-awaited signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old will move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer after he turned down the Blues' attempts to renew his contract.

Sky Sports News reported last month Rudiger was set to join Real after choosing the newly-crowned European champions over a host of other elite clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah

Image: Mo Salah says he's staying at Liverpool "next season for sure", but could leave as a free agent in 2023

Mohamed Salah remains in talks with Liverpool over a new contract, with just over a year left on his current deal, having recently confirmed he will be at Anfield next season.

Negotiations have dragged on, with his future the subject of considerable speculation in recent months, but in a pre-Champions League final press conference Salah extinguished any rumours linking him with a move away from Merseyside this summer.

However, reports have since emerged suggesting Salah would be happy to run down his current deal in favour of securing a free switch in the summer of 2023 - meaning the Egypt international would leave Liverpool as a free agent in 12 months' time.

Romelu Lukaku

Image: Romelu Lukaku has not enjoyed a fairytale reunion with Chelsea

Inter Milan are in talks with Chelsea about re-signing Romelu Lukaku on loan this summer.

Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for a club-record fee of £97.5m from Inter last August, wants to return to the San Siro after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

However, the deal must make sense financially for Chelsea if they are to sanction the striker's move back to Italy.

Philippe Coutinho

Image: Steven Gerrard was the driving force behind Philippe Coutinho's permanent move

Philippe Coutinho moved to Aston Villa in January on an initial six-month loan, but the Brazil international has now made his move permanent in a €20m (£17m) deal and agreed a four-year contract.

It is understood Steven Gerrard played a significant part in luring the forward to the Midlands, with the former Liverpool midfielder also proving instrumental in persuading him to move to Villa Park permanently.

Georgia Stanway

Image: Georgia Stanway has confirmed a move to Bayern Munich

England international Georgia Stanway, whose contract with Man City was due to expire at the end of June, has agreed a three-year deal with Bundesliga runners-up Bayern Munich.

She will join up with her new side after the Women's European Championship, where she will be an integral part of the Lionesses squad.

Fabio Carvalho

Image: Fabio Carvalho has joined Liverpool from Championship side Fulham

Liverpool will sign Fabio Carvalho this summer from Fulham after initially missing out on the winger on Deadline Day in January.

The 19-year-old was also wanted by Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal while at Balham FC, before signing at Craven Cottage. Last season, he scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 38 appearances, helping secure Fulham promotion to the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo will see out his Man Utd contract, which expires in 2023

Previous doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future have been quashed by incoming manager Erik ten Hag, who was assertive on his position when discussing the No 7 in his first press conference.

When asked if the forward has a role next season the Dutchman replied "of course". He registered 18 goals from just 27 starts upon his return to Old Trafford, and was recently named in the PFA's team of the year.

Ronaldo's current deal has another 12 months to run.

N'Golo Kante

Image: N'Golo Kante's Chelsea future remains uncertain

It was recently reported Erik ten Hag had put Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante on a shortlist of Man Utd targets, with one-year remaining on his current deal.

The Blues have the option of renewing his substantial contract, selling this summer, or allowing the France international to leave on a free in 12 months' time, should a fresh agreement not be reached.

Thomas Tuchel has likened Kante to 'Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne' in terms of his importance to the side, but his Stamford Bridge future remains undecided.

Gabriel Jesus

Image: Gabriel Jesus has reportedly been offered to Chelsea and Spurs

Arsenal have made Man City striker Gabriel Jesus a priority signing this summer, with the Brazilian likely to leave Manchester following Erling Haaland's arrival.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his contract and has scored 95 goals in 236 games under Pep Guardiola - the move could favour both parties, as the Gunners search for a consistent No 9 and Jesus hunts down regular playing time.

Jesus is reportedly keen on reuniting with Arteta - whom he worked with during the Spaniard's time at the Etihad - but Chelsea have since entered the running.

Declan Rice

Image: West Ham will not be tempted into selling Declan Rice this summer

Midfielder Declan Rice has become one of the most sought after players in the Premier League, having refused multiple offers to sign fresh terms at West Ham.

Rice is reportedly open to leaving the London Stadium, with Manchester United and Chelsea circling. He has two years remaining on his current deal and a club option to extend by a further 12 months.

Sky Sports reported on May 12 the 23-year-old had turned down an eight-year deal worth £83m, but the Hammers remain steadfast in their position to keep their captain this summer.

Christian Eriksen

Image: Christian Eriksen has multiple offers tabled this summer, including Brentford

Christian Eriksen is a free agent this summer after signing a six-month contract with Brentford when he arrived in January, providing flexibility over his future.

There has been talk of a potential return to Tottenham, with the club supposedly registering an interest in re-signing the playmaker following his Premier League resurgence. An extension with Brentford is also a possibility, as well as a potential move to Man United.

Harry Kane

Image: Harry Kane excited about future under Antonio Conte

Harry Kane asked to leave Tottenham last summer but ended up staying in north London after the club resisted multiple offers from Man City, with the England captain looking much more settled under Antonio Conte.

Spurs are in no rush to sell Kane, who has a contract until 2024, but there have been reports Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in the 28-year-old striker this summer.

Kane, however, is said to be optimistic about his Spurs future under Conte - and could be persuaded to finish his career at the club.

Kalvin Phillips

Image: Kalvin Phillips has been made a primary target for Man City

With Brazilian Fernandinho departing Man City this summer Pep Guardiola will be looking at central midfield as an area that needs strengthening and will supposedly target Leeds' Kalvin Phillips.

The 26-year-old is contracted until 2024, but could be prized away for the right price, although negotiations are likely to be less straightforward now Leeds are guaranteed to be playing Premier League football next season.

Gareth Bale

Image: Gareth Bale has cut ties with Real Madrid after nine-year stint but may remain in the Spanish capital

After helping to guide Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years, Gareth Bale joked he would be postponing his retirement "just a little bit".

Prior to the 1-0 victory over Ukraine in the World Cup play-off final, reports suggested Bale may call it a day if Wales failed to qualify for the major tournament in Qatar.

Since then, reports have emerged linking Bale with a move to Madrid-based Getafe, based on a desire not to uproot his family.

Frenkie de Jong

Image: Frenkie De Jong could reunite with Erik Ten Hag in Manchester

According to Marca, Manchester United have made a first offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as a squad rebuild begins under Erik ten Hag.

De Jong has shared experience with Ten Hag from their respective Ajax spells, with Barca reportedly willing to allow the 25-year-old to leave in favour of freshening up their squad.

Given his age and length of time left on his current deal (until 2026), it is expected United will have to offer in excess of £50m.

Jesse Lingard

Image: Jesse Lingard spent a successful spell on loan at West Ham in 2021

Jesse Lingard is out of contract at Manchester United in the summer and will finally move on from Old Trafford after falling out of favour over the past couple of seasons.

The 29-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, was unhappy when United refused to let him leave on loan in January despite interim boss Ralf Rangnick giving his blessing.

The Hammers have made "initial enquiries" about Lingard's availability, with David Moyes said to be keen on reuniting with the forward.

Marc Cucurella

Image: Marc Cucurella is subject to interest from Premier League champions Man City

Man City have targeted Brighton's Marc Cucurella to fill their left-back void and are poised to make a move this summer, according to media reports.

With 35 league appearances during his debut season, the 23-year-old played more minutes than any other outfield player at Amex Stadium. Cucurella is contracted at the Seagulls until 2026.

Emmanuel Dennis

Image: Watford are resigned to losing Emmanuel Dennis this summer

Emmanuel Dennis enjoyed a productive first campaign in the Premier League following his arrival from Club Brugge last summer and could be on the move after just 12 months at Vicarage Road, following Watford's relegation to the Championship.

The 24-year-old struck 10 goals and registered six assists for the Hornets in 33 outings under three different managers, and could be a target for West Ham during the summer window.

Jorginho

Image: Jorginho has been linked with a return to Serie A

The former Ballon d'Or nominee is entering the final year of his current Chelsea deal, and is subject to interest from Juventus.

Jorginho has enjoyed less playing time this season and could be headed for a return to Italy's Serie A, should an offer meet Chelsea's valuation.

Any potential contract or transfer talks were being held up by the sanctions in place at Stamford Bridge, which have since been lifted following Todd Boehly's successful takeover.

Alexandre Lacazette

Image: Alexandre Lacazette has secured a return to Lyon

Lyon have announced the return of Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer after the forward left Arsenal.

The forward's contract at the Emirates Stadium was due to expire at the end of this month and has moved back to the club he began his career at before moving to Arsenal in 2017.

Lacazette has signed a three-year deal at the French club and his arrival is a coup for Lyon, who finished eighth in Ligue 1 this season and will not compete in Europe in the upcoming campaign.

Andreas Christensen

Image: Andreas Christensen ruled himself out of Chelsea's final few games of the season

It is expected Denmark defender Andreas Christensen will join Barcelona on a free transfer after his Chelsea contract expires.

The Blues failed to tie Christensen down to a new deal, despite repeated efforts, and are now resigned to losing both him and Rudiger for free in the same summer.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is also said to be willing to listen to offers for big-money signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer as part of a significant squad revamp.

Marcus Rashford

Image: Marcus Rashford's form has declined at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag reportedly 'needs convincing' on Marcus Rashford's role at Man United, amid interest from Arsenal and a host of other European clubs.

The 24-year-old's current deal, which includes a one-year option extension clause, is due to expire in 2023 with the forward struggling for form during an unsettled season at Old Trafford.

According to reports, United would demand a minimum of £60m in order to part ways with the Carrington youth product, who will have a long list of suitors should he decide to leave.

Nick Pope

Image: Nick Pope has been a mainstay in the Burnley side since displacing Tom Heaton

A fire sale at Burnley may well be inevitable this summer as some of the club's Premier League level talent look at options elsewhere after relegation to the Championship was confirmed on the final day of the season.

The England international will undoubtedly have admirers in the top flight, with Fulham said to be among them, although Burnley have a club option to extend Pope's contract by a further 12 months.

Should the Clarets exercise that option, the stopper would be tied down until 2024.

Anthony Martial

Image: Anthony Martial enjoyed an underwhelming loan at Sevilla

It is unclear what the future holds for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial with the France international struggling to rediscover top form on loan at Sevilla.

Martial, who is contracted at United until 2024, demanded a move away because he needed a "new atmosphere" but will return to Old Trafford this summer. The future of the club's other attacking players may also have an impact on whether Martial stays or goes.

Richarlison

Image: Richarlison will have options this summer, should he depart Everton

Arsenal are reportedly sounding out a move for Richarlison, with a specific need to strengthen in forward areas after the loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The Gunners are scouring the market for at least one new striker this summer, but perhaps more.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and registered five assists in 30 Premier League appearances as Everton staved off relegation, and is contracted at Goodison Park until 2024.

Djed Spence

Image: Djed Spence has caught the eye of top Premier League and European clubs

Nottingham Forest plan to bid for Djed Spence to keep him away from the clutches of Tottenham, Arsenal and Brentford.

The right-back has been instrumental in Forest's promotion campaign to the Premier League while on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

Bayern Munich have also been among clubs tracking his progress there and Spurs and Brentford are said to have made recent enquiries about him.

Marcos Alonso

Image: Marcos Alonso looks to be headed for the Stamford Bridge exit door

Marcos Alonso will be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer, with personal terms close to being agreed with Barcelona, although dispute over the proposed fee may make an agreement more difficult.

Alonso's deal expires in 2023 and he is said to want a return to Spain, with Barca the destination of choice.

Caroline Weir

Image: Man City have already confirmed Caroline Weir's reluctant departure

Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir is edging closer to a move to Real Madrid from Manchester City this summer, with the club confirming her exit.

The Spanish club are increasingly confident of securing Weir's signature on a free transfer, ending a four-year spell at City, although a final agreement is yet to be announced. Defender Luzy Bronze will also depart upon the expiry of her contract.

City have since announced the signings of Atletico Madrid duo Laia Aleixandri and Deyna Castellanos.

Luis Suarez

Image: Luis Suarez is considering options following Atleti farewell

It has been confirmed Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid as a free agent after two years in the Spanish capital, but is determined to remain playing in Europe at the age of 35.

The striker has reportedly received numerous offers from South America, but is yet to plot his next move, citing his desire to play in Uruguay's 2022 World Cup squad as reason for remaining in Europe.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled through injuries at Everton last season

Everton are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, with Arsenal emerging as potential suitors - Newcastle are also in the mix.

The striker endured an injury-hit season, but did strike the winner in Everton's comeback victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison park in May to secure his side's Premier League status.

Eddie Nketiah

Image: Eddie Nketiah's Arsenal contract set to be renewed

Eddie Nketiah, who is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of June, is now set to stay at the club with one source telling Sky Sports News he is finalising details on a new contract.

Nketiah's current deal is up in the summer and it looked increasingly likely he would leave - with Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach interested in signing him on a free transfer.

It is thought he was convinced to remain at the club by manager Mikel Arteta.

Robert Lewandowski

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player While on international duty with Poland, Robert Lewandowski reveals his plans to leave Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

While on international duty with Poland recently, Robert Lewandowski revealed his plans to leave Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer, claiming something has 'died' inside him.

The 33-year-old has 12 months left on his Bayern deal but wants an immediate exit, despite the club's wishes for him to stay. It had been reported Lewandowski has reached a "verbal agreement" with Barca, but no formal deal has been struck.

Dean Henderson

Image: Dean Henderson expected to leave Old Trafford in search of regular game time

Manchester United reserve goalkeeper Dean Henderson is expected to leave at the end of the season after failing to oust David de Gea as the No 1 at Old Trafford.

The latest reports suggest Newcastle are interested in signing the 25-year-old, who has three years left on his United deal, although there is dispute over whether that agreement would be a temporary or permanent one.

Youri Tielemans

Image: Youri Tielemans is under consideration by Arsenal

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is approaching the final year of his current deal at the King Power, and the club could be forced to cash in on the Belgium international this summer.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with Arsenal, despite clear intention from the Foxes to retain the services of their prized midfielder. The Gunners are reportedly preparing an opening offer of £25m to secure Tielemans.

Yves Bissouma

Image: Yves Bissouma is in high demand but Brighton's price tag may be off-putting

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly rivalling Aston Villa for the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer.

Bissouma looks set to leave Amex Stadium with only 12 months left on his current deal, with the Seagulls asking in excess of £30m. Previous reports have also claimed that Newcastle have registered an interest but talk has gone quiet in recent weeks.

Ousmane Dembele

Image: Ousmane Dembele's Barca future is unclear following difficult negotiations

The future looked bleak for Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona after he was told to find a new club in January as he entered the final six months of his contract.

Head coach Xavi had successfully lobbied to have him return to the first-team fold, but there remains no agreement to keep him at the club beyond the summer, potentially paving the way for Chelsea to tempt the forward to London.

According to a report in France, the Blues are likeliest to win the race to sign Dembele, who becomes a free agent at the end of the month.

James Tarkowski

Image: James Tarkowski could be headed for Goodison Park

Aston Villa have been in talks with James Tarkowski, despite Everton now emerging as favourites for the defender's signature.

Tarkowski is out of contract at relegated Burnley and has long been linked with a move away from Turf Moor, with a host of Premier League clubs interested in the 29-year-old. The Toffees, however, are now in pole position to strike up an agreement.

Jota

Image: Jota will return to Celtic on a permanent deal

Celtic are closing in on a permanent transfer to sign Portuguese winger Jota - with a deal expected to be completed soon.



The 23-year-old has told Benfica he wishes to remain at the Scottish Premiership champions after initially joining on loan in the summer.



Jota played a key part in Celtic's double-winning side - contributing to 27 goals (13G,14A) across all competitions as Ange Postecoglou's side won the league and League Cup.

Joe Aribo

Image: Rangers' Joe Aribo has caught the attention of various Premier League clubs

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Rangers' Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo.

The Eagles have identified the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for the outgoing Conor Gallagher, who will return to parent club Chelsea after an excellent breakout season at Selhurst Park.

Takumi Minamino

Image: Takumi Minamino has only played 28 times for Liverpool this season, mainly from the bench

Leeds United will step up efforts to sign Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino this summer following their Premier League survival, according to reports. Wolves, Fulham, Southampton and Monaco are also understood to be admirers.

Minamino made the move to Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, but has failed to nail down any consistent playing time under Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds placing a £17m price tag on the Japan international.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Image: Blackburn Rovers triggered a one-year extension on Ben Brereton Diaz' contract in May

Blackburn Rovers activated the one-year option to extend Ben Brereton Diaz's contract until June 2023 in May, having enjoyed his career-best season at Ewood Park.

The striker scored 22 Championship goals this term, becoming the first Rovers player in 57 years to achieve such a feat. His name has been linked with West Ham and Seville.