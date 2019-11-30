Premier League reports and highlights - matchday 14

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Newcastle and Manchester City in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Newcastle and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manchester City dropped two points at St James' Park as Jonjo Shelvey's stunning late strike saw Newcastle earn a 2-2 draw with the champions.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for City midway through the first half, only for Jetro Willems' to immediately draw Newcastle level. Kevin De Bruyne's sumptuous volley appeared to win it for Pep Guardiola's side with just eight minutes to go - but Shelvey produced an equally-stunning strike late on to help his former side Liverpool stretch their lead at the top of the table.



Liverpool avoided a big late scare with 10 men to hold on for a 2-1 victory over Brighton, stretching their lead to 11 points at the top of the Premier League.

Two Virgil van Dijk headers put Liverpool in control in the first half, first from Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick (18), and then from the full-back's corner from the left (24).

The mood changed with 15 minutes remaining as Alisson was dismissed for a handball outside of the box. From the resulting free-kick, a quick-thinking Lewis Dunk halved the deficit (79) but Jurgen Klopp's men survived a nervy finale.



West Ham ended a 17-year wait for a Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge as Aaron Cresswell's strike saw them beat Chelsea 1-0 to ease the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Cresswell scored the decisive goal three minutes into the second half, curling a low right-footed shot beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga, and the Hammers' victory would have been more secure had Michail Antonio not had a second ruled out by VAR.



Tottenham's resurgence under Jose Mourinho continued as Dele Alli scored twice in a thrilling 3-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Spurs were cruising with 20 minutes remaining when, following on from Alli's double (21, 50), Moussa Sissoko finished off a sweeping move to make it 3-0 (69).

But, for the second week running, Mourinho's men had to withstand a late fightback as Harry Wilson scored twice (73, 90+6) for the Cherries



Crystal Palace ended a run of five Premier League games without a win by beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead in first-half stoppage time, striking the ball through Nick Pope at his near post before substitute Jeffrey Schlupp capitalised on a mistake by Ben Mee in the 78th minute to secure all three points for the visitors.

