Premier League hits and misses: Arsenal toothless, Spurs have heart

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg must be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Jose Mourinho right now. The Spurs midfielder encapsulates just what the manager wants from his team - and against Arsenal on Sunday his commitment and class were key elements in another north London derby triumph.

Hojbjerg covered the most ground of any Spurs player - no surprise given he was thundering a shot at Bernd Leno or driving a dribble into the Arsenal box one moment and then back making interceptions or clearing from inside his own area the next.

With the ball at his feet Hojbjerg was precise - no Spurs starter topped his 79.5 per cent passing accuracy. Without it he was relentless in his pressing and energy.

If this Spurs side are a blend of the brilliant, high-speed attacking movements of Kane and Son, and the backs-to-the-walls defence marshalled by Toby Alderweireld, Hojbjerg is the engine room in between making it all work together so impressively.

Peter Smith

Arsenal had 70 per cent of the ball against Tottenham. They were camped in their rivals' half for most of the derby. Yet they failed to fashion any real clear-cut chance. Arsenal's inability in attack right now is alarming - and so costly.

Against Tottenham there were 44 crosses lobbed in towards forwards who have no history of being strong in the air. Alexandre Lacazette was deployed behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, yet the latter looked just as isolated as he has been since his shift to centre forward.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's touch map for Arsenal against Tottenham

The calls for Mesut Ozil might have started out as tongue-in-cheek but it is now almost ridiculous Arsenal have him sat at home and unavailable when their current alternatives can't find the decisive pass.

There have been just two goals in their last seven Premier League games and only one of those was from open play. Jose Mourinho knew there was no threat and was happy sit back. Mikel Arteta's team simply have no fear factor with their toothless attack right now.

Peter Smith

It was a sensational return to the Crystal Palace XI for Zaha, who certainly had some energy to burn off after two weeks in self-isolation. It is also no surprise that Crystal Palace won after going two games without their talisman, who is really starting to click with Eberechi Eze up front.

Zaha flashed the warning signs early on, and claimed an assist for the opening goal which was poked home by Darnell Furlong. There was then his own two strikes in the second half - the first was wonderfully taken and the second demonstrated why you need to be in the right place at the right time as he tapped home after some sensational work from Eze.

It appears that Zaha is finding his form this season too, having now scored seven goals in nine Premier League games. His previous seven goals came over a period of 49 appearances, with a much-needed purple patch clearly emerging for the winger as Crystal Palace aim to build on last season.

After the game, manager Roy Hodgson told Sky Sports: "I thought he was really, really good. I apologised for not giving him the chance to get his hat-trick, which he was a little bit disappointed with, but I'm pleased he's disappointed with that. I would have been less pleased if he said he wanted to come off so I'm pleased he wanted the hat-trick.

"He scored two very good goals and was assisted on his second goal by some amazing play from Eze, who I thought had his best game in a Palace shirt for us so far."

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and Zaha certainly showed how valuable he is for Crystal Palace after a few weeks out. Every transfer window, the club's biggest task is to keep hold of Zaha and if he keeps playing as he did on Sunday, that could be even harder than ever come January.

Charlotte Marsh

4:58 Chris Wilder says his side were punished by an 'avoidable' mistake as Jamie Vardy's stoppage-time winner denied Sheffield United a point against Leicester

Relegating a team in December is of course very premature. There are points to play for. Miracles can happen.

However, if you were writing a narrative to define what a relegation season looks like, then your first port of call would be to watch Sheffield United.

Fresh from somehow failing to score at West Brom and creating an expected goal figure of 3.34 in the 1-0 defeat, the Blades slipped to another defeat this time at the hands of Jamie Vardy. The xG figure was nowhere near the same but the heartbreak levels were.

Chris Wilder's side have made the worst ever start to a Premier League season and remain rooted to the bottom of the table with only one point from 11 matches. Even someone of Wilder's ilk is going to struggle to turn this one around.

The sight of Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy wheeling away celebrating a last-minute winner at Bramall Lane will have intensified the misery for all concerned with the club watching from home. He'd hardly a kick for the previous 89 minutes - apart from smashing an effort against a post - but was ready for action when Maddison, who took advantage of a basic error from John Fleck, slotted him through on goal.

"There's no one to blame but ourselves," said Wilder. It was hard to argue.

Lewis Jones