Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss says Fulham should apologise if they play strong side vs Spurs

Jose Mourinho says Fulham should "apologise to all of us" if they play their strongest side against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Spurs were originally due to host Fulham on December 30 before the game was postponed hours before kick-off due to a coronavirus outbreak within Scott Parker's squad - something which had frustrated Jose Mourinho - and the game was this week rescheduled for Wednesday.

Parker was unable to hide his anger at the late notice of his team being put into the fixture in place of Aston Villa - whose issues with a coronavirus outbreak led to the Premier League making the switch - and branded the move "scandalous".

Fulham manager Scott Parker criticised the decision to reschedule his side's Premier League match against Tottenham with only 48 hours' notice

Mourinho says he is expecting a good Fulham side to be named to play his team, who have take 29 points from 16 Premier League matches.

"They played Saturday against QPR in London," Mourinho said. "They have Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the game tomorrow (Wednesday). If they come with half of the team I will be the first one to apologise to them, and I will be the first one to say we played this game with an advantage.

"If they come with their best team I think they should apologise to all of us. Come on, let's play football, let's behave the best we can, let's protect our industry, our image, and let's play football."

Jose Mourinho didn't have much sympathy for Fulham after being given 48 hours' notice that the game against Tottenham had been rescheduled

"We should see their team, their starting line-up, their bench, the players that are not involved," he added.

"After that, we can all feel sorry for them or we can all think that they shouldn't speak. My feeling is that they will play with everybody, maybe one player out, maximum two, that's just my guess. Of course we don't have access to any of this information, it's just a feeling I have, the best Fulham will be here.

"When we see the best Fulham then you realise lots of things they don't make sense."

