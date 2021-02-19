Premier League: Sky Sports to show Manchester derby and north London derby live in March

Sky Sports will show both the Manchester and north London derbies live next month as part of a bumper line-up of Premier League football during March.

The top-of-the-table clash between City and United will be live on Sunday March 7 with Arsenal vs Tottenham a week later on March 14.

Sky Sports has also announced a suite of games for the first midweek in March with a number of fixtures which were set to clash with the sixth round of the FA Cup moved forward, including Liverpool vs Chelsea which will now be played on Thursday March 4 and Crystal Palace vs Man Utd moving to Wednesday March 3.

Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

Weds Mar 3: Burnley vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 6pm

Weds Mar 3: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thu Mar 4: West Brom vs Everton - Kick-Off 6pm

Thu Mar 4: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Mar 6: Sheffield Utd vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Mar 6: Aston Villa vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Mar 6: Brighton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Mar 7: Liverpool vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Mar 7: Man City vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Mar 7: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Mar 8: West Ham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Wed Mar 10: Man City vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Sun Mar 14: Everton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Mar 14: Arsenal vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Mar 15: Wolves vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm



Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm

Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm

Sat Feb 20: Burnley vs West Brom - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Feb 20: Liverpool vs Everton - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Feb 20: Fulham vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Feb 21: West Ham vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Feb 21: Aston Villa vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 21: Arsenal vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Feb 22: Brighton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Feb 27: West Brom vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Feb 27: Leeds vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Feb 27: Newcastle vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Feb 28: Tottenham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Feb 28: Sheffield United vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm

