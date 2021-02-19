Premier League: Sky Sports to show Manchester derby and north London derby live in March

Sky Sports will show both the Manchester and north London derbies live next month as part of a bumper line-up of Premier League football during March.
The top-of-the-table clash between City and United will be live on Sunday March 7 with Arsenal vs Tottenham a week later on March 14.
Sky Sports has also announced a suite of games for the first midweek in March with a number of fixtures which were set to clash with the sixth round of the FA Cup moved forward, including Liverpool vs Chelsea which will now be played on Thursday March 4 and Crystal Palace vs Man Utd moving to Wednesday March 3.
The latest Premier League games announced for live coverage on Sky Sports
Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm
Weds Mar 3: Burnley vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 6pm
Trending
- Jamie Carragher: I hated Gary Neville!
- Souness: Liverpool panic talk is daft
- Manchester and north London derbies live on Sky Sports
- PL predictions: Liverpool to win spicy derby
- Rodri on records, 'animal' Arteta and penalties
- Bournemouth seek permission to speak to Henry
- Pep: I didn't inspire Arteta; Arsenal future contenders
- Ole: Cavani set for Man Utd extension talks
- Race for the top four examined
- Tuchel: Tomori has 'high potential', Ziyech absence 'my fault'
Weds Mar 3: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Thu Mar 4: West Brom vs Everton - Kick-Off 6pm
Thu Mar 4: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Sat Mar 6: Sheffield Utd vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Mar 6: Aston Villa vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Mar 6: Brighton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Mar 7: Liverpool vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Mar 7: Man City vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Mar 7: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon Mar 8: West Ham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Wed Mar 10: Man City vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Sun Mar 14: Everton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Mar 14: Arsenal vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Mar 15: Wolves vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm
Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm
Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm
Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures
In full: Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports coming up
Sat Feb 20: Burnley vs West Brom - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Feb 20: Liverpool vs Everton - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Feb 20: Fulham vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Feb 21: West Ham vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun Feb 21: Aston Villa vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Feb 21: Arsenal vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Feb 22: Brighton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Feb 27: West Brom vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Feb 27: Leeds vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Feb 27: Newcastle vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Feb 28: Tottenham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Feb 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Feb 28: Sheffield United vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm
Weds Mar 3: Burnley vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 6pm
Weds Mar 3: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Thu Mar 4: West Brom vs Everton - Kick-Off 6pm
Thu Mar 4: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Sat Mar 6: Sheffield Utd vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Mar 6: Aston Villa vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Mar 6: Brighton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Mar 7: Liverpool vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Mar 7: Man City vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Mar 7: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon Mar 8: West Ham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Wed Mar 10: Man City vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Sun Mar 14: Everton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Mar 14: Arsenal vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Mar 15: Wolves vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm
Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm
Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm
Free match highlights on Sky Sports Digital
It couldn't be simpler: we will have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.
In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our digital match blogs.
Essential listening: Sky Sports Football podcasts
Download: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker
Listen to the Sky Sports Football podcasts for the best analysis around.
All under one roof: The Pitch to Post Preview and Review shows, Monday Night Football, Super Sunday and more!